UAE, Dubai, UAE – Islamic Coin, a Shariah-compliant, ethics-first, digital money that has been featured globally, has announced it is working with Republic Crypto, the web3 advisory group within global digital finance leader, Republic. The collaboration includes white-glove support to promote Islamic Coin's go-to-market strategy, along with advisory services focused on tokenomics, DAO governance, and long-term economic utility value. Republic Crypto will also help engage with potential strategic partners, exchanges, and market makers.

Fine-tuning the Islamic Coin value proposition, Republic Crypto advised on creating fair and Shariah-compliant allocation options, distribution, and other mechanisms aimed at adding to the sustainability features in the ecosystem.

Separately, Islamic Coin plans to conduct a Reg D public token offering facilitated by OpenDeal Broker on Republic's retail investment platform in September 2023. Upon public launch, Islamic Coin's international community will reap various advantages, including options to offer liquidity, stake their holdings, and gain tokens during the liquidity mining stage.

The Advisory Board of Islamic Coin is steered by members of ruling families of the UAE, including the grandson of UAE founder, Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s Navy Chief, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan (serving in a private advisory capacity), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam Suhail Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum.

The Executive Board is also composed of experts from both traditional and Islamic finance. It humbly highlights Emaar's Hussein Al Meeza (also a co-founder), an award-winning banker with over four and a half decades of experience across the Islamic banking, finance, and insurance industries. He was a key figure in the establishment of the Dubai Islamic Bank, one of the first fully operational Islamic Banks. The Executive Board is further strengthened by Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. Adding to the team's robust profile, Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors. With a rich background at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions, Gigliotti has managed a portfolio exceeding $16 billion throughout his career.

The Reg D offering is slated for September 2023.

-Ends-

ABOUT REPUBLIC:

Republic is a global technology firm pioneering the digital transformation of finance. The Republic ecosystem is composed of an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a network of international retail investment platforms. Republic has made it possible for 3+ million community members across 150+ countries to deploy $2.5+ billion into thousands of private ventures. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList, and other leading institutions, Republic is headquartered in New York City and has established operations in the US, UK, UAE, South Korea, and Singapore.

Republic Crypto Disclaimer: https://republic.com/islamic-coin-crypto-disclaimer

