Kaspersky Extended Detection and Response (XDR) has received Leader status from ISG (Information Services Group) for the second year in a row, reaffirming its technological excellence and great capabilities to combat new and complex threats.

To improve cybersecurity efficiency, businesses are looking for all-encompassing solutions that enable full visibility of what’s happening in company’s IT infrastructure, leveraging a diverse range of data sources, including endpoint, network and cloud data.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services Quadrant report analyzes the cybersecurity market, comparing provider portfolio attractiveness and competitive strengths. This study aims to evaluate suppliers of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) products designed to provide workspace security, network security, and workload security.

According to the report, Kaspersky is recognized as a Leader in the XDR category for the second consecutive year. ISG researchers state Kaspersky’s integrated tools ‘facilitate the detailed investigation of security incidents, enabling the tracing of the attack chain, understanding root causes, and implementing recurrence prevention measures throughout the managed environment’.

Kaspersky Next XDR Expert is a robust cybersecurity solution that aggregates, analyzes and correlates data from various sources across an organization’s IT infrastructure, providing real-time visibility and a contextual view of potential threats targeting organizations, to deliver advanced threat detection and automated response.

“We are thrilled to receive such a high evaluation for our Extended Detection and Response. We regularly take part in comprehensive assessments such as these to independently verify we develop effective comprehensive solutions that deliver deep insights into cyberthreats targeting company’s infrastructure and ensure continuous protection for all critical business assets,” comments Ilya Markelov, Head of Unified Platform Product Line at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky solutions are regularly awarded, leading in independent tests. The full results of ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services Quadrant report are available here.

To learn more about Kaspersky Next XDR Expert, please visit the website.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.