IRSC for renewable energy solutions, a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, proudly announces that it has signed a landmark 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Arabian Cement Company (ACC), one of Egypt’s prominent cement producers. Under this strategic partnership, IRSC will supply ACC with clean, reliable electricity generated from renewable sources.

The agreement includes the development, financing, construction, ownership, and operation of the second phase of ACC’s solar power plant. The solar power system will enable ACC to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable electricity without upfront capital investment. Under the terms of the PPA, IRSC will manage all project-related responsibilities, including financing, installation, and ongoing operation and maintenance, guaranteeing optimized performance throughout the contract period. This project underscores ACC’s commitment to sustainability and the reduction of its carbon footprint in alignment with global environmental standards.

Commenting on this landmark agreement, Andrew Daniel, Chairman of IRSC, said: “We are honored to partner with Arabian Cement Company, one of Egypt’s most respected industrial leaders. This long-term collaboration reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and clean energy adoption. IRSC is dedicated to delivering reliable, renewable solutions that not only help reduce operational costs but significantly contribute toward Egypt’s transition to a greener future.”

Mr. Sergio Alcántarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Company, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Our collaboration with IRSC marks a significant step towards achieving our sustainability objectives. By adopting renewable energy through this strategic partnership, we are further reinforcing our position as an environmentally responsible company, enhancing our competitiveness through predictable and sustainable energy costs. This agreement represents a key milestone in ACC’s ongoing commitment towards environmental stewardship and energy efficiency.”

With a total capacity of 17.6 MWp, this solar plant is projected to generate approximately 32.5 GWh annually, significantly reducing ACC’s environmental impact and enhancing energy independence.

About IRSC

IRSC (Integrated Renewable & Sustainable Communities) is a leading renewable energy developer specializing in EPC and IPP solutions since 2011. IRSC offers comprehensive renewable energy solutions, including solar, hybrid systems, and microgrids, serving utilities, commercial and industrial clients, and governmental entities. IRSC’s solutions deliver long-term sustainability, reliability, and cost-efficiency.

About Arabian Cement Company (ACC)

Arabian Cement Company (ACC) is a leading cement producer in Egypt. Located in Suez Governorate, ACC's factory produces five million tons of high-quality cement annually, accounting for approximately 8% of Egypt's total cement production. Over the years, ACC has earned several certifications, including ISO 9001 for quality assurance, ISO 14001 for environmental compliance, OHSAS 18001 for health and safety standards, and ISO 50001 for energy management.

In 2023, the company obtained the EPD certification for clinker, CEM I, and CEM II. Additionally, in 2024, ACC was awarded the CSC Bronze certificate from the Concrete Sustainability Council. Listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) since May 2014, the company remains committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation.