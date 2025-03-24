IRClass Academy has successfully concluded an intensive Marine Casualty Investigation Training program aimed to enhance the investigative capabilities of maritime professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to conduct thorough and compliant marine casualty investigations.

The program provided an in-depth understanding of the purpose, scope, and principal definitions of marine casualty investigations, along with the mandatory responsibilities of safety investigation authorities, including notification protocols. Participants were guided through the regulatory requirements for investigating very serious casualties and the necessary agreements with interested states. The course also covered the powers vested in investigative authorities, the dynamics of parallel investigations, and the importance of inter-agency cooperation.

The training delved into recommended practices and core principles of marine casualty investigations, emphasising structured methodologies to ensure impartiality and accuracy. Additionally, the program addressed the critical aspects of confidentiality and the process of compiling a draft report, including the necessary notifications to involved parties.

Through case studies, practical insights, and interactive discussions, the training strengthened participants' ability to navigate complex investigative scenarios while adhering to international best practices. Participants included officials of Directorate General of Shipping and The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

Mr. Amit Bhatnagar Head – IRClass Academy said: "IRClass Academy continues to reinforce its commitment to capacity-building and maritime safety, ensuring that Indian maritime professionals remain at the forefront of global regulatory and investigative standards."