Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties signed an agreement to open Anarestan ‘The Pomegranate Garden’ at Al Liwan. The opening ceremony was attended by Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohamed Al Qaed; Anarestan Founder and partners, Samira Ataee and Abdulnabi Haji Ali and other representatives of both parties.

Serving authentic Iranian cuisine, the 248.932 sqm fine dining restaurant’s setting is inspired by Iranian heritage, including traditionally combined gypsum designs with mirror finishes. The venue accommodates 200 patrons across two floors, ground and mezzanine, with two elegant VIP rooms and outdoor area during suitable seasons.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohamed Al Qaed said: “Al Liwan is now firmly established as one of the most popular gastronomic destinations in Bahrain, with its range of high-end restaurants known for delectable meals and reliable service. The addition of Anarestan is in line with our strategy to further diversify our food and beverage offerings, ensuring that all visitors find something that caters to their unique palettes.”

Anarestan Founder, Samira Ataee said: “Anarestan presents Persian cuisine in a distinctive fashion. Customers can enjoy the rich flavor of expertly crafted dishes in an ambience that pays homage to old Iran but by the modern presentation. Al Liwan was an ideal location for us because it similarly mixes tradition with modernity, creating an inimitable experience for visitors. We look forward to welcoming patrons at our new outlet and serving them the best Iran’s cuisine has to offer.”

Known for incorporating a unique pomegranate flavor to its dishes, Anarestan ensures the highest quality offerings through a veteran chef with over 20 years of experience preparing meals for the finest restaurants and a commitment to sourcing only the freshest ingredients from local farmers' markets.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.