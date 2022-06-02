Pouya Zomorody, a student in Iran, has won first place in ACCA’s Middle East second financial literacy competition, The ACCA Middle East 2022 Student Financial Champion.

In it’s second year, the campaign designed to boost financial literacy across the Middle East, offered a unique opportunity to young finance hopefuls to gain a head start into the ACCA Qualification. Candidates were given the chance to study the foundations of bookkeeping as part of the ACCA-X programme and to take the free online test.

Over 300 students, interested in finance between the ages of 13 -16, enrolled in the competition for six weeks of learning, which took place online.

ACCA’s head of Middle East, Fazeela Gopalani says: ‘We at ACCA continue to encourage the the next generation to consider and undertake a career in accountancy and finance. The ACCA Middle East Financial Champion is just one way we are working hard to push financial literacy at an early age.’

‘true to our mission, ACCA is working closely with many educational institutions and government bodies across the region to encourage new generations to not only understand the importance of the almost pandemic proof profession, but also understand the significant role a professionally qualified accountant plays in building economies.

‘Following on from the success of the 2021 championship, which saw an influx parents and student requesting for participating in the next championship, we were delighted to launch the 2022 championship in January and immediately received over 300 entries.

Pouya Zomorody, winner of the competition, who comes from a family history of accountants with his father being a well-respected accountant in Iran, travelled alongside him family to the UAE to attend a prize winner presentation says:

‘I’ve really enjoyed completing the lessons online. It’s been a great way for me to learn more about the accounting industry whilst learning the basics and giving me a head start.

‘I’ve learned so much during these six weeks and want to say thank you to ACCA Middle East for giving me this opportunity to participate.

A total of 10 000 AED in prizes, including the first place prize of an iPhone 13 plus free ACCA registration was given to the top elevn winners listed below:

Full name School Position Pouya Zomorody Allameh Tabatabaei High school 1st Aysha Hanna DPS-Modern Indian School 2nd Muhammad Aaqib Arab Unity School,Dubai 2nd Zachariah K John Indian School Sohar Oman 3rd Pradyumna Kedia JSS International School Dubai 4th Krish Pamnani Modern High School Dubai 5th Sneh Sanghvi Gems Modern Academy, Dubai 6th Hammad Maniar Jebel Ali School Dubai 7th Nada Maa British international school riyadh 8th Danial Bahaa Lotfy Shawky Karas Al Ain Academy 9th Faryal Faisal Potrik British International School Riyadh 10th

For more information or to run this financial literacy campaign in your school, please contact Helen Deiki, helen.deiki@accaglobal.com or visit accame.me.