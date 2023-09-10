Dubai, UAE – UAE-based IQ Robotics, the pioneering leader in AI-driven, fully automated logistics solutions, has inked another milestone agreement with Brands For Less Group (BFL Group), the region’s largest off-price retailer. Marking its fourth collaborative robotics transformation, this multi-million-dirham agreement aims to facilitate BFL Group’s ambitious expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The transformation includes deploying 130 state-of-the-art robots to help facilitate the processing of omnichannel orders, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

“Following our successful venture in the UAE, we are thrilled to progress upon our groundbreaking partnership with Brands for For Less Group as we embark on an extraordinary journey to establish a Centre of Excellence in Riyadh to cater to the burgeoning e-commerce demand in Saudi Arabia,” said Fadi Amoudi, CEO of IQ Robotics.

This new agreement underscores the growing demand in the region for digital transformation in the logistics and supply chain sectors.

Ayman Beydoun, Deputy CEO & Group COO Of BFL Group, said: “We are excited to partner with IQ Robotics to usher in a new era of retail in Saudi Arabia. With the help of robotics technology, we can create a more efficient, customer-centric, and sustainable retail experience. We believe this partnership will help us shape the future of retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

As a leader in supply chain solutions, IQ Robotics remains at the forefront, ensuring that businesses like BFL Group are exceptionally positioned to capture opportunities in emerging markets.

About IQ Holding:

IQ is a leading LogTech enabler, revolutionising the MENA region’s e-commerce landscape. IQ’s trio of businesses namely IQ Fulfillment, IQ Robotics & IQ Hybrid aim to be the first in the region to offer and leverage the latest logistics technologies powered by Robotics and AI to offer cutting-edge customised, cost-efficient logistics solutions, bolstering supply chain capabilities and fostering exponential growth across e-commerce businesses, regardless of their size or scale.

www.iqholding.com