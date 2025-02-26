Product diversification and market expansion drive milestone achievement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Invictus Investment Company Plc (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa, announced that it has surpassed 2 million metric tonnes in commodity transaction volumes as of February 12, 2025. This represents a 45% increase compared to the same period in 2024, putting the company on a strong growth trajectory for the full year.

The growth has been fuelled by Invictus Investment’s product diversification strategy and market expansion efforts, which have helped the company gain market share in key countries and outperform the broader industry. Strong sales in core product segments such as wheat, beans and soya bean meal, combined with increased sale volumes to major customers and partners in the Middle East, Morocco and Turkey, are the primary drivers behind this milestone achievement.

Commenting on the announcement, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said: “Reaching the 2 million metric tonne mark in less than two months into 2025 is a testament to the strength of our business model and the tireless efforts of our global teams. Our focus on portfolio diversification and market expansion has been instrumental in driving this growth. We have also benefited from the acquisition of a 60% stake in Graderco and its subsidiaries from Zalar Holding, which has significantly enhanced our trading capabilities and market position in Morocco and the wider region.”

Invictus Investment’s growth trajectory is set to accelerate further following the recent acquisition of Merec Industries, Mozambique’s largest flour miller, which was announced in early February, and is expected to add significant scale and synergies to Invictus Investment’s processing capacity and product offering. Merec Industries has a portfolio of leading food brands and operates strategically located grain milling and processing facilities with an annual production capacity of approximately one million metric tonnes.

“We are excited about the growth prospects of our recent acquisition and we remain committed to our vision of building Invictus Investment into a fully integrated agro-food leader across the Middle East and Africa and achieving AED 25 billion (USD 6.8 billion) in revenue by 2028. With a robust pipeline of investments and an expanding product portfolio and regional footprint, we are confident in our ability to sustain this growth momentum throughout the year and continue delivering added value to our stakeholders,” Abdellatif concluded.

Invictus Investment Company PLC, established in March 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, is a leading holding entity primarily focusing on agro-food commodities through its main subsidiary, Invictus Trading FZE, founded in February 2014. Initially offering procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods such as wheat in the MENA region, the company has since expanded its commodity portfolio to include a diverse range of products such as barley, corn, cotton, Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), fertilisers, groundnuts, meat, sesame, soya bean, soya bean hulls, soya bean meal, sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour. Today, Invictus Investment operates across 54 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the commodity trading sector across the Middle East and Africa.

