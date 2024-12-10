Abu Dhabi: Investindustrial, a premier European investment group with a global reach, founded by Andrea C. Bonomi, has announced today the establishment of a new office in ADGM, the capital’s leading international financial centre, after receiving In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. With over €15 billion in raised fund capital, Investindustrial focuses on acquiring majority or control positions in high-quality mid-market companies in Southern Europe, specializing in fostering long-term partnerships and unlocking growth potential in family-owned businesses by developing international growth platforms.

Through its new Abu Dhabi office, Investindustrial takes a significant step in further supporting the global expansion of its portfolio companies, while also contributing to fostering innovation, economic development, and growth within the UAE and the wider Middle Eastern region. The strategic location of ADGM offers Investindustrial a platform to accelerate the development of its portfolio companies in the region, amidst rapid regional growth in high value-added sectors of the economy.

Andrea C. Bonomi, Chairman of Investindustrial commented: “We are proud to announce our presence in ADGM as we continue to support the growth of both our portfolio companies and the region more broadly. The Middle East holds strategic importance for Investindustrial. Opening an office in Abu Dhabi enables us to be closer to our partners and explore potential investment opportunities for our platform companies.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said: “We are delighted to welcome Investindustrial to ADGM. Their presence at ADGM underscores the strategic value our financial center offers as a gateway to the wider region. By aligning with regional objectives and leveraging ADGM’s robust infrastructure, Investindustrial is well-positioned to enhance economic development, drive innovation, and support the growth of key industries across the region.”

Following the opening of Investindustrial’s new office in Abu Dhabi, Emanuela Cisini, Partner, co-Head of Operational Improvement and Head of Middle East and Asia, has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead the firm’s initiatives. She will be supported by a team of eight professionals with the goal of investing in local businesses and enhancing manufacturing capabilities for Investindustrial’s platform companies.

Building on its strong presence in the Middle East—where portfolio companies such as the Italian luxury fashion brand Ermenegildo Zegna, the innovative food market concept Eataly, and the Flos and B&B Italia Group, a global leader in high-end design, are already active—Investindustrial is committed to supporting the region's strategic objectives. By leveraging its expertise and diverse portfolio across industrial manufacturing, consumer products, healthcare, and services, the firm aims to drive the introduction of advanced industries and contribute to long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Additionally, Investindustrial’s portfolio overlaps strategically with the GCC countries' vision, particularly in the area of food security. The firm has invested in a diverse range of food companies specializing in areas such as specialty ingredients, private labels, frozen pastries, desserts, and gelato. These companies are recognized as global leaders in their respective segments and are well-positioned for innovation and growth. Through its strategic focus, Investindustrial aims to elevate these companies into global champions, supporting the region's ambitions for sustainable food production and security.

