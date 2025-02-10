Hani AlAwadhi: "We aim to provide exceptional investment opportunities for our clients and offer them well-studied investment options."

Bader AlAli: "The fund reflects Gulf Bank and InvestGB’s commitment to meeting the banking and investment needs of clients."

Talal AlKhamis: "An ideal option for clients seeking a Sharia-compliant investment and a way to save their funds in deposits with weekly liquidity."

Kuwait City – Gulf Capital Investment Company, "InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, has announced the launch of its first money market fund, the Lulwa KD Money Market Fund According to Islamic Shariah Principles. This launch reinforces the company’s leading position in the investment sector, reaffirming its commitment to meeting the investment needs of its clients and providing competitive solutions aligned with their aspirations.

The Lulwa KD Money Market is managed by a skilled team of financial experts using the latest investment strategies. The fund provides a distinctive investment opportunity and offers an array of competitive advantages, including weekly flexible liquidity, enabling investors to manage their funds in a seamless manner. With a low minimum subscription amount of 1,000 Kuwaiti Dinars, the fund is accessible to a wide range of clients. It is designed to cater to clients seeking secure and stable investment opportunities with low risk. Clients can subscribe to the fund through Gulf Bank’s branches, acting as the selling agent, or at InvestGB’s headquarters in AlHamra Tower.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Mr. Hani AlAwadhi, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at InvestGB, Mr. Bader Al-Ali, Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, and Mr. Talal AlKhamis, Director of Regional Equities and Fixed Income at InvestGB.

Enhancing Investment Opportunities with Innovative and Accessible Options

During the press conference, Mr. AlAwadhi, stated: “The launch of the Lulwa KD Money Market Fund is intended to provide exceptional investment opportunities for our clients, expand our investor base, and offer well-studied investment options tailored to their needs, goals, and expectations.” He highlighted that the fund’s low subscription threshold of 1,000 Kuwaiti Dinars makes it a distinctive investment opportunity.

Mr. AlAwadhi also showcased InvestGB’s achievements since its establishment in 2023, noting a series of successes that have solidified its position as a leading company in the investment sector. These achievements complement Gulf Bank’s accomplishments in investment services and represent a noticeable leap in providing innovative investment solutions for their clients.

He added: "Partnerships with leading firms including Investcorp, Avaloq, and Ares Wealth Management Solutions have provided clients access to diversified real estate portfolios, advanced digital platforms for wealth management, and top-tier alternative investment products. These achievements reflect InvestGB's commitment to driving growth, supporting the investment sector in Kuwait, and delivering exceptional value to its clients."

A Reflection of Our Commitment to Client Investment Goals

From his end, Mr. AlAli, stated: “We are proud to announce the launch of the Lulwa KD Money Market Fund According to Islamic Shariah Principles, with the appointment of Gulf Bank as the selling agent. This reflects the commitment of both Gulf Bank and InvestGB to meet the banking and investment needs of their clients, aligned with our strategy to focus on wealth management for individuals. We always strive to provide financial solutions that offer our clients competitive returns with flexibility in managing their funds.”

Lulwa KD Money Market Fund: Sharia-Compliant Investment with Competitive Returns and Flexible Liquidity

Mr. AlKhamis stated: “The Lulwa KD Money Market Fund is specifically designed to comply with Islamic Sharia principles, making it an ideal choice for clients seeking investments aligned with Sharia standards while aiming for attractive returns. The fund offers weekly liquidity, allowing investors flexibility in managing their funds.”

Al-Khamis stated: "The Lulwa KD Money Market Fund is a variable investment fund with a capital ranging from a minimum of 2,000,000 Kuwaiti Dinars to a maximum of KD500,000,000 Kuwaiti Dinars. The fund is open to subscription by individuals, whether Kuwaiti or non-Kuwaiti, residents or non-residents, as well as Kuwaiti, GCC, and foreign companies and institutions both inside and outside Kuwait”.

He further added: “The fund will invest in deposits with banks and high-quality, low-risk short-term Sukuk issued by GCC governments, as well as corporate sukuk, government treasury instruments, or banks all in compliance with Islamic Sharia principles. We are committed to providing a seamless and comprehensive investment experience for our clients while ensuring their financial goals are met with the highest standards of quality and transparency.”

Clients can subscribe to the fund and review the subscription prospectus, the fund's articles of association, and all other details by visiting any Gulf Bank branch, as it acts as the subscription agent, or through the headquarters of "InvestGB" located in Al Hamra Tower.

About InvestGB

InvestGB, a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com