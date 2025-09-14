Kuwait City – Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”, the wholly owned investment arm of Gulf Bank, and Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment manager, are furthering their strategic partnership through presenting further diversified and Shariah Compliant real estate investment opportunities to InvestGB clients.

Through its dedication to delivering innovative and diversified Shariah Compliant investment solutions that align with the needs of its clients, InvestGB continues to build strategic relationships with world-class partners to broaden its offerings and create access to unique investment opportunities across key sectors.

Since the launch of the partnership, InvestGB has successfully committed to investments across U.S. real estate market, with a strategic focus on the light industrial and student housing sectors. Alongside Investcorp, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of industrial assets and student housing beds in key markets across multiple offerings. These achievements underscore InvestGB’s commitment to delivering scalable investment opportunities in resilient sectors underpinned by strong fundamentals and long-term demand.

Investcorp is among the top 5 largest cross-border buyers of US real estate over the past five years, according to Real Capital Analytics. The firm’s US real estate strategy invests primarily in the industrial and residential sectors, which collectively represent 98% of the firm’s US real estate portfolio, making it the perfect partner for InvestGB’s ambitions.

Commenting on the partnership, Noorah AlSane, Managing Director of Real Estate Investments at InvestGB, said: “This strategic partnership provides our clients with diversified shariah compliant real estate investment solutions”. AlSane added, “InvestGB and Investcorp will continue to collaborate on new opportunities, including upcoming offerings in the student housing sector, which reflect the shared commitment of both firms to expanding access to resilient and high-performing asset classes for clients”.

Mohammed AlSada, Managing Director at Investcorp commented: “Over the last thirty years, Investcorp Real Estate has grown into one of the most active global real estate investment managers in the industry. Within the student housing sector alone, we have owned and managed approximately 20,000 beds across roughly 30 investments. Our strategic approach targets core-plus and light-value-add real estate investments throughout the US that generate strong cash flows while providing potential for capital appreciation through light-value-add opportunities and active management. Our partnership with InvestGB has been a fruitful one and we are delighted to build upon it further and continue to acquire such assets”.

InvestGB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Bank, is a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally. For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

