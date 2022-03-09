Bahrain: Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has been named “Firm of the Year: MENA” for the fourth consecutive year in Private Equity International’s 2021 Awards series.

Investcorp’s Private Equity, Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) acquires minority and majority positions in mid-cap companies alongside partners including families and management teams. Since 2008, Investcorp has deployed approximately $1.4 billion across 16 investments, carefully chosen from around 2,000 opportunities and successfully exited 10 of them. Investcorp has been named Firm of the Year in MENA every year since 2018.

Commenting on the award, Walid Majdalani, Head of Private Equity MENA and Southeast Asia at Investcorp said: “We are pleased to have been named “Firm of the Year in MENA” in Private Equity International’s awards for the fourth year in a row. This is a great achievement for the team and is a testament to our continued efforts towards contributing to the development of the private equity industry and the capital markets in the MENA region. I would like to thank everyone who has trusted Investcorp and voted for us.”



More recently, Investcorp launched a US$500 million “Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund” to partner with Saudi family owners of businesses aspiring to list on the Saudi Stock Exchange (“Tadawul”) with a particular focus on four industries: consumer, healthcare, transport and logistics and business services.



The launch of this new fund comes after Investcorp supported four leading family businesses in their journey towards going public on Tadawul. All four IPOs were oversubscribed at the time of the IPO, generating in aggregate ~$40bn of institutional demand, indicating strong investor demand for leading home-grown Saudi businesses.



Private Equity International’s regional awards recognize firms that have distinguished themselves in terms of investment activity, fundraising and overall performance in a particular geography. The winners of each category were determined by a public vote.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.



We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $40.4 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

Nada Abdulghani

nabdulghani@Investcorp.com

