Abu Dhabi, UAE: Investcorp, a leading alternative investment firm, celebrated its 10-year strategic partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab, the region's largest non-profit business education organization, reinforcing their commitment to guiding youth in the MENA region to realize their potential and excel in a global economy.

Investcorp and INJAZ Al-Arab first joined hands in 2013 with a shared vision to invest in the future of youth in the Middle East and nurture their entrepreneurial spirit. Since then, the two entities’ transformative partnership has grown to become a cornerstone of youth empowerment across 13 countries.

Investcorp’s Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi, commented on the milestone: “Since inception, Investcorp has been committed to promoting higher and continuing education in the region. We share INJAZ Al-Arab’s belief in the potential of Arab youth, and through our long-standing collaboration, we have made a profound, lasting difference within the communities we serve. By giving young, bright individuals across the region the tools and the opportunities to excel, we are building the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and creative minds.”

Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, added: "Our 10-year-long partnership with Investcorp has been instrumental in facilitating our mission to empower youth across the MENA region and harness their immense collective power. Our union has enabled us to transform the lives of countless young people, inspiring them to dream big and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a challenging global economy. As we celebrate this remarkable journey, we look forward to a future filled with even greater achievements."

In addition to the Firm’s strategic partnership, Investcorp will have representation on the Board of INJAZ Al-Arab, highlighting Investcorp’s commitment to the organization and belief in the values it represents. Head of HR Gulf & Asia and Global Head of DEI Jordana Semaan will be Investcorp’s representative on the board of directors of INJAZ Al-Arab.

She said, “Our youth are the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of the future. This is why we are committed to their growth, and why we work so closely with organizations like INJAZ Al-Arab to ensure that they can showcase their potential and actively learn through experiences and opportunities. I am looking forward to playing an active role in the organization going forward and hope to see this partnership continue to strengthen in the coming years”.

Investcorp's support to INJAZ Al-Arab's mission is exemplified through various collaborative efforts across the past decade. Investcorp serves as the Entrepreneurship Pillar champion for INJAZ Al-Arab and with Investcorp’s support, INJAZ acts as the regional hub for Junior Achievement Worldwide. The partnership supports in providing education and training in workforce readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to hundreds of young people each year.

One of the flagship events supported by Investcorp is the annual INJAZ Al-Arab Young Entrepreneurship Celebration (YEC), where they are one of the most strategic partners and supporters. Their contributions to the event include the sponsorship of the Investcorp Value Creation Signature Award at YEC’s in-person competition.

As both entities celebrate their strategic partnership, they signal a renewed dedication to building a brighter, more prosperous future for youth and the region.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, strategic capital, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has today 14 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Investcorp Group has over $50 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for six consecutive years INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of 6 million students since its inception in 2004. INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement; the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth business organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.