Sharjah – In collaboration with Invest Bank, Sharjah Education Academy is offering 187 scholarships to teaching assistants eager to join its specialized certificate program in early childhood education. This initiative is part of a partnership agreement established during the opening of the 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education on February 23, 2025.

This community initiative, aligned with the UAE Community Year, reflects Invest Bank’s commitment to supporting education development in the region. This transformative investment in education will help establish a legacy of excellence in early childhood education in Sharjah.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, expressed her pride in this partnership, stating: “At Sharjah Education Academy, we believe that investing in the preparation and qualification of our educators is an investment in the future. We are confident that these scholarships will enable early childhood teaching assistants to receive high-quality training that enhances their skills, ultimately positively impacting the quality of early childhood education in the emirate and the country.”

“Education is the foundation of progress, and investing in educators is investing in the future. At Invest Bank, we recognize the transformative power of education in building thriving communities and sustainable economies. We are proud, through our partnership with Sharjah Education Academy, to fund 187 scholarships for the Early Childhood Education Teaching Assistants program, enabling teachers to acquire the skills needed to nurture the next generation.” said Mr. Idrees Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank.

“This initiative reflects our deep commitment to fostering human capital development and supporting those who shape future leaders. By equipping educators with the right tools and opportunities, we contribute not only to the growth of individuals but to the prosperity of society as a whole. The impact of a great teacher extends far beyond the classroom, and we are honored to play a role in strengthening the educational landscape in the UAE.” he added.

The Early Childhood Education Certification Program for Teaching Assistants, accredited by the National Qualification Center (NQC), develops a comprehensive system of teaching assistants that aligns with the latest educational standards. It emphasizes creating innovative teaching methods to improve Arabic language learning and nurture national identity, aligns curricula with the values and vision of the UAE for early childhood education, and establishes professional learning communities that connect teachers and stakeholders in early education.

Designed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, the program incorporates current research in early childhood pedagogy. It equips teaching assistants with best practices and hands-on training to acquire 21st-century skills. Sharjah Education Academy has also taken on the responsibility of localizing and tailoring the program content to meet educational needs in the UAE.

The program, which uses a flexible learning mode and is available in Arabic and English, allows participants to earn their specialized certificates within six months. This ensures that the learning process aligns with their professional and practical commitments.

This initiative reflects the Sharjah Education Academy and its partners’ dedication to enhancing the quality of early childhood education and acknowledges the importance of equipping educational personnel to achieve sustainable educational progress.

