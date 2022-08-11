Dubai, UAE: Invesco, a leading global asset management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with SECURA INTERNATIONAL (“Secura International”, “Secura”), an independent wealth solutions firm, to provide model portfolio solutions as part of Secura’s investment offering to clients.

Invesco will provide Secura with bespoke open-architecture models under its “Invesco Guided” suite of portfolios with a target overall equity allocation aimed at fundamental risk tolerances. The models, comprising both growth and income portfolio solutions, are created and managed by Invesco’s Investment Solutions team by leveraging Invesco’s expertise and knowledge across asset classes and global markets to construct portfolios with outcome-oriented solutions. The model solutions are constructed using a robust and disciplined investment process which incorporates extensive manager research to produce optimized multi-asset portfolios aiming to address highly complex investing challenges.

Invesco’s Investment Solution’s team currently manages approximately US$82 billion in assets and over 100 model portfolios that include active, passive and hybrid models.

Zainab Faisal Kufaishi, Head of the Middle East and Africa, and Senior Executive at Invesco said, “Investors in the region, as across the globe, are facing challenging times. Inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions and market volatility have brought about concerns for many when it comes to long-term wealth management. Our partnership with Secura provides a number of new, innovative investment options for investors looking to support their investment goals and succession planning needs.”

Duy Nguyen, Chief Investment Officer for Invesco Investment Solutions, said, “We are delighted to be working with Secura International on this exciting opportunity. We know that investors have a variety of investment goals, and we believe our expertise in this space will help deliver desired investment outcomes through our disciplined, repeatable, and scalable investment process.”

Secura International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, became fully operational in early July offering investment and wealth solutions to high-net worth markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Secura recently launched its Global Advantage Plus (“GAP”) plan to help international investors achieve their multi-generational wealth goals and wealth-transfer needs through broad investment options and diversified model portfolios. Assets of the Plan are held by an independent trustee from Jersey, regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Invesco’s model portfolio solutions will be offered through Secura’s investment platform.

Sanjeev Chowdhury, Senior Executive Officer of Secura International, who is spearheading the firm's Middle East, Asia and Africa initiative, commented: "I am thrilled to be partnering with Invesco for Model Portfolio Solutions and excited about what we can achieve in the region. There is a gap in the market for tried and tested investment solutions for international clients. Therefore, Global Advantage Plus ("GAP") Plan, arranged by Secura International through a Global Custodian via Jersey Trust Structure, is ideally placed to help Financial Advisors fill that void."