Yasmina understands a variety of Arabic dialects and can hold an engaging conversation in Khaleeji.

Dubai, UAE – Yango, a global tech company, is excited to offer a sneak peak of their current project – an Arabic-speaking, emotionally intelligent AI assistant called Yasmina. This smart assistant is an empathetic companion that goes beyond basic tasks like streaming music or turning on smart home appliances.

What sets Yasmina apart from other assistants is the ability to maintain engaging, fun, and consistent dialogs that feel like you’re talking to a real person.

Yasmina’s ability to maintain a human-like conversation is based on a proprietary 3-billion-parameter large language model that was thoroughly fine-tuned with the help of hundreds of content professionals, who edited and perfected Yasmina’s dialogs. A great number of people from different locations, like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and more, were involved in training Yasmina to recognize a wide variety of speech patterns, intonations, and dialects.

Yasmina recognizes whether the user is male or female, understands the major Arabic dialects, speaks Khaleeji fluently, and will soon be able to both speak and understand English.

On a more practical level, Yasmina works as a smart home center: you can ask Yasmina to adjust the room temperature, turn on the vacuum, or find a new recipe. More than just an app on your phone, Yasmina can be built into other apps and smart home devices, including smart speakers.

Samer Mohamad, Yasmina Regional Director for MENA, Yango: “Our mission at Yango is to transform global technologies into everyday services for communities around the world.

This is why we created an Arabic-speaking smart assistant that makes everyday chores fun and fits perfectly in any GCC home. Right now, we’re fine-tuning Yasmina’s LLM to make the assistant even more fluent, creative and emotionally intelligent.”

.”You can sign up for the public beta testing of Yasmina at yasmina.yango.com. If you’re visiting GITEX, you can meet Yasmina at the Yango booth at Stand F40, Hall 14.

About Yango

Yango is a technology company specializing in the acquisition and transformation of global technologies for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape cutting-edge technologies sourced from top-tier developers around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Bridging Innovations, Enriching Communities Globally.

