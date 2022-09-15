The UAE has long held its reputation as a glimmering country that boasts an endless number of luxurious culinary and lifestyle experiences but indulging yourself in such decent experiences comes at a great cost, especially if you fancy venturing into new establishments with family and friends on a weekly basis. Introducing SupperClub, the premium membership discount platform, which entitles you to unlimited reservations and discounts at 5-star restaurants and luxury venues in the UAE.

SupperClub was launched by two female entrepreneurs, Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa in November 2020 whose aim was to break the mould and provide members with a single membership with no limitations, giving access to luxury restaurants, hotels, spas, pools, and much more – all at exceptional rates. SupperClub offers three types of memberships; Gold, Diamond, and Platinum, each providing access to over 150 offers with over 30 participating hotels, primarily focused in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the majority of which are exclusive to SupperClub.

Unlike other discount platforms in the market, SupperClub allows its members to visit the partner venues unlimited times and with as many guests as they choose. The booking is easily made through the SupperClub website, and all the work is completed seamlessly on behalf of the member, ensuring the discount is automatically applied when settling the bill at the venue with no voucher or code required. This makes the entire process discreet and effortless; nobody needs to know you are paying less than the table next to you!

To extend this amazing platform to more people, SupperClub has partnered with Mastercard to provide their Mastercard World Elite customers access to SupperClub offers and discounts. Mastercard has chosen to partner with SupperClub based on its stellar reputation, along with the calibre of luxury restaurants, spas, and beach club offerings available, combined with its seamless booking and redemption experience. The SupperClub-Mastercard partnership also involves expansion plans into the GCC this year and undisclosed markets in the years to come to enhance the member portfolio.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to providing our customers priceless experiences and are exceptionally excited to begin our partnership with SupperClub. We believe SupperClub’s premium offering is truly unique as they make the whole experience so seamless. We are proud to begin our journey together, allowing our customers to enjoy all of the fantastic benefits a SupperClub membership brings,” said Nicholas Stonuary, Director of Loyalty at Mastercard for the EEMEA Region.

Some of SupperClub’s five-star venues include the likes of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Ritz Carlton, Anantara, JW Marriott Marquis, Fairmont, Sofitel and many more.

For more information and to sign up for SupperClub’s premium, yet highly affordable memberships, please visit https://www.supperclubme.com/ or see updates on their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/supperclubme/.

