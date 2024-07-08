Dubai, UAE – Refine, a pioneering real estate development and management company, is leading the charge when it comes to empowering investors and developers to enter the market with confidence. Founded on the game-changing, first-of-its-kind Development as a Service (Daas) concept, Refine offers investors the chance to harness generations of real-estate expertise and the power of Refine’s fully-fledged team and network, eliminating the need to build their own infrastructure.

Spearheaded by Thomas Wan, a second-generation entrepreneur and Managing Partner at Refine, the company is redefining how investors and developers enter the market, and has already achieved a management portfolio in excess of AED 7 billion, since it was established in 2021.

"Refine is committed to transforming the real estate landscape in Dubai by offering innovative solutions that go beyond traditional development practices," says founder Thomas Wan. "We create value in ways that have not been seen before, thanks to our unique Development as a Service (DaaS) methodology. Our mission is to deliver exceptional quality for our clients at every stage of their journey with us, and to enable investors and end users to enter the real estate market with confidence and peace of mind.”

With an impeccable track record of managing and delivering over AED 10 billion worth of projects, Wan builds on the generational business acumen of a family business that has more than 30 years of real estate heritage across China and the UAE.

Refine offers its clients either a monthly subscription or a ‘success fee only’ model, enabling them to choose based on their specific requirements. Clients can choose a ‘full journey’ approach, or hand-pick individual components of property development management, such as land acquisition, sales, marketing, or administration, representing true flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

“Our quality-first approach is reflected in our impressive customer loyalty and retention, with more than 75% of our business represented by repeat clients and referrals,” adds Wan.

Amongst the latest projects in the Refine portfolio include the recently launched Rixos Downtown Dubai Residences and St. Regis Financial Centre Road Dubai.

For more information, please contact:

Refine Media Relations Team

Jola Chudy | jola@jolachudy.net | 971 50 156 0159

Sheila Tobias | sheila@jolachudy.net | 971 55 567 4158