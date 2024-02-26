Dubai, UAE – Located on the 18th floor of The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai Jara by Martín Berasategui is a multi-sensory dining experience that brings a new meaning to ‘cooking with love.’ Developed by one of the world’s most highly decorated chefs, Martín Berasategui, who boasts 12 Michelin stars, Jara will serve as Dubai’s birthplace of masterfully curated Basque cuisine, brought to life by the hands of a master craftsman who relishes in serving up his passion.

As the first chef to open a Basque restaurant in Dubai, chef Martín Berasategui is set to shake up the city’s dining scene. A seamless story of warmth, connection, family, and love from the heart of Berasategui, Jara is inspired by the colourful spirit of life in the celebrated chef’s native Basque Country. Named after Berasategui’s granddaughter, Jara, the elevated restaurant is not only a completely unseen concept in Dubai, but also his first venture in the Middle East.

“I'm inspired every day by the ingredients I’m able to use, and discovering new ways of cooking with them. There are so many incredible elements in Dubai; the sheer quantity and variety of cuisine here is mind-blowing,” notes Martín Berasategui.

Guests can expect exceptional cooking accompanied by a warm, welcoming energy that lights up the room each night, bringing together the spirit of life, passion, warmth, and family. Serving a bold menu centered around sharing, Jara will offer dishes cooked to perfection while presented with both passion and flair. The beating heart of Jara is undoubtedly its lively kitchen, where clay-pit ovens conjure up charcoal-grilled meats and succulent seafood, as the flavour-drenched alchemy of fire dances with delight. Berasategui’s thirst for creative perfection is conveyed through his ingredients and his menu, allowing guests to unwind and soak up the mesmerizing experience that is Jara.

Adjacent to the progressive restaurant is Jara Bar by Martín Berasategui, a unique lounge and bar concept, which perfectly blends sophisticated interiors with high-end mixology. Whether it’s for guests to meet for an aperitif, or to carry on the evening post-dinner, Jara Bar offers an abundance of pintxos and creative cocktails to choose from, inspired by the sea, the land, and the fire. Complemented by a large 180° outdoor terrace with stunning vistas sprawling across Dubai’s glistening skyline, Jara and Jara Bar are situated in the perfect location to indulge in some of the city’s most exclusive views.

At Jara, there’s magic in the air. More than just a restaurant, Jara is a journey where the love of culinary mastery is shared between loved ones, and where the energetic spirit welcomes guests to embark on the unforgettable Basque voyage that awaits them. Jara’s bespoke interior design offers a rich colour palette of striking velvet greens, deep browns, and eye-catching golds, complemented by a hanging grandiose flower arrangement in the center. The elegant selection of plush furnishings helps set the opulent tone where guests will be surrounded by the unique indoor Asado firepit. On the opposite side of the restaurant, Jara Bar offers a more alluring atmosphere as the sea of maroon stand out immediately when stepping foot inside. The 360° bar situated in the middle of the room encompasses an extravagant chandelier of burnt-orange oval spheres, matching the luxurious golden tones of the bar.

Jara’s authentic menu which tells that tale of true Basque cooking features an array of Cold Starters, Hot Starters, Oyster Selections, From the Earth dishes, Martín Berasategui Classics, Shellfish and Crustaceans, the Sea and the Grill dishes, Meats, Sauces, Caviar Service, To Accompany Dishes, and Desserts. Jara will take full advantage of Spain’s incredible fresh produce, including fish and seafood from both the Atlantic and Mediterranean seas, as well as the best Galician red meats.

Some of the highlights on the menu include Tomato Tartare with Straciatella, Oysters with Martín Berasategui’s Gazpacho, Martín Berasategui Salad, Grilled Octopus, Kokotxas Casserole with Clams, Whole Blue Lobster, Seabass Supreme, Australian Westholme Wagyu T-bone Steak, Spanish Baby Lamb Shoulder and more. To finish, diners can indulge in a selection of desserts, including the iconic Basque Cheesecake, Warm Chocolate Cake with Caramel Ice Cream and Martín Berasategui Torrija with Caramelised Brioche Bread and Milk Ice Cream.

Prepare to be swept off your feet at Dubai's latest hotspot and join Jara by Martín Berasategui on a unique epicurean journey through bold Basque cuisine in the heart of Dubai’s Business Bay. For more information or to make a booking, please visit: https://www.dorchestercollection.com/dubai/the-lana/dining/jara-by-martin-berasategui.

Restaurant Timings: 18.00 – 00.00

Bar Timings: 17.00 – 01.00

Location: 18th Floor, The Lana Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About THE LANA, DUBAI

A striking building designed by Foster + Partners, The Lana celebrates Dubai’s vibrancy, captivating vistas, and glorious sunsets. Perfectly positioned alongside the azure waters of the Dubai Canal, and opening in February 2024, the hotel will have 225 rooms and suites, a spa and eight restaurant concepts and is operated by Dorchester Collection.

About DORCHESTER COLLECTION

Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world’s foremost luxury hotels and residences. The unique properties are all legendary, with rich heritages and worldwide reputations as places offering the most sought-after experiences of good living, charm, elegance, and unparalleled standards of service.

The current portfolio includes the following hotels:

THE DORCHESTER LONDON, 45 PARK LANE LONDON, COWORTH PARK ASCOT

LE MEURICE PARIS, HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE PARIS, HOTEL PRINCIPE DI SAVOIA MILAN, HOTEL EDEN ROME

THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL BEVERLY HILLS, HOTEL BEL-AIR LOS ANGELES, THE LANA DUBAI (opening 2024)

TOKYO (opening 2028)

Luxury residences include: