intervu.ai raised $400,000 in early-stage funding from prominent angel investors in the region. The funding will be used to further enhance the platform's capabilities, scale operations, and expand to new markets.

intervu.ai is an AI-powered video interview technology platform that enables enterprises to efficiently evaluate candidates and make informed hiring decisions based on candidates’ soft skills. The startup was founded in June 2022 and has key operations in the USA and Lebanon led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs Nidal Jurdy, Haitham Saab, Maan Hamdan, and a team of experts with experience in leading companies like HRsmart, TrenData, HEXA, HR Technology, and others.

"We are excited to introduce our AI-powered video interview technology to the market," says COO and Co-Founder Nidal Jurdy. "At intervu.ai, we believe that hiring the right people is crucial for any organization's success. Our solution empowers businesses to make data-driven hiring decisions, ensuring they find candidates who not only possess the necessary qualifications but also align with their company culture and values."

Traditional recruitment methods often struggle to accurately assess candidates' soft skills, leading to mismatches between candidates and job roles. intervu.ai solution eliminates these challenges by providing a comprehensive evaluation of these soft skills. By analyzing verbal and non-verbal cues, the platform generates insightful rankings, allowing businesses to identify top talent more effectively than ever before.

“Founded just less than a year ago, intervu.ai has experienced remarkable growth and recognition in the HR community,” says COO and Co-Founder Nidal Jurdy. “With a global team of dedicated professionals hailing from diverse backgrounds, the company embodies a collaborative spirit that transcends geographical boundaries. This cohesive ever-growing global team allows intervu.ai to leverage its collective expertise and cater to the needs of businesses worldwide, providing unparalleled customer support and service resulting in these customers’ numbers growing and diversifying”.

As the demand for top talent grows in a competitive job market, intervu.ai is dedicated to helping businesses gain a competitive edge through its transformative AI-powered video interview technology. With a commitment to revolutionizing candidate evaluation, intervu.ai is poised to reshape the future of recruitment.

For more information about intervu.ai solution, please visit https://intervu.ai

About intervu.ai

intervu.ai is a promising HR technology startup specializing in AI-powered recruiting solutions. With a global team of dedicated professionals, the company aims to empower businesses with transformative technologies, enhancing HR practices and optimizing recruitment processes. intervu.ai remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive success in the digital age.

Media Contact: info@intervu.ai