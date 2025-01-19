The Regus Sohar City Centre and Regus Qurum City Centre locations offer an impressive collection of workspaces replete with co-working areas, private offices, meeting rooms, and creative spaces

These centres are part of IWG’s commitment to delivering world-class facilities in diverse locations as hybrid work gains momentum

International Workplace Group, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with leading brands like HQ and Regus, is opening two new state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Sohar City Centre and Qurum City Center. These new workspaces address the increasing demand for flexible solutions and align with the growing hybrid work culture in the MENA region.

The launch of International Workplace Group’s latest locations in Oman builds on the company’s record-breaking performance, achieving its highest-ever revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth, alongside an impressive expansion with more than 900 locations added to its global network in 2024. The openings also support Oman’s 2040 Vision, which aims to prioritise economic diversification, fiscal sustainability, innovation, and the creation of a competitive economy that rests on talent transformation, equal opportunities, and a modern, flexible work environment that supports the country’s evolving workforce dynamics.

The new workspaces in Sohar City Centre and Qurum City Center are part of IWG’s drive to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working spaces in the area. By bringing high-quality office spaces to Oman, the global leader in hybrid working solutions is enabling local people to experience life in a ’15-minute’ city, where employees can work and socialise close to their homes, enhancing convenience and work-life balance.

Opened in December 2024, the 704 sqm space at Sohar City Centre along with the upcoming 805 sqm space set to launch in April 2025 at Qurum City Centre will cater to established businesses and start-ups across industries. In addition, International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service will also help companies to customise their spaces, with the new Regus locations offering private offices, meeting rooms, co-working areas, and creative spaces.

As companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspaces by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while availing IWG’s unparalleled experience in the field.

The partnership with the International Workplace Group allows companies to maximise the return on their real estate assets by leveraging the surging demand for hybrid working solutions. With an annual investment of around OMR 24 million into its technology platform, IWG further supports them with access to all its design, fit-out, sales, and marketing capabilities.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are excited to reinforce our presence in the MENA region with these new openings. Oman provides an excellent foundation to advance our growth strategy due to the rising demand for hybrid work solutions among its workforce. The launch of Regus workspaces in these brand-new locations not only enhances our portfolio but also supports Oman’s talent transformation agenda by creating flexible, high-quality workspaces that boost productivity, promote employee well-being, and foster talent development while contributing to Oman Vision 2040’s goal of building a competitive and sustainable economy.”

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working gains momentum, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white-collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than OMR 739 million. In 2023, International Workplace Group welcomed over 800 new partner locations and counts 83 percent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Furthermore, the company’s multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. It creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of International.

Workplace Group’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ, and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring, and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the International Workplace Group’s app.

