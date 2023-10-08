International SOS puts a spotlight on the increasing importance of mental health resilience for global workforces and advises organisations to leverage a mix of human and technology-driven solutions to create and adopt an effective and inclusive approach to mental health

International SOS Assistance Centre recorded a five per cent increase in requests for assistance linked to mental illness during the first half of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022

UAE: International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, highlights the significance of workplace mental health and resilience in recognition of World Mental Health Day 2023.

The company aims to draw attention and address the need for fostering mental health of employees and building resilience in the workplace as a significant means to improve workforce productivity and engagement. In line with this, the company provides a framework for assisting organisations in resolving challenges and cultivating a supportive workplace culture that prioritises mental health and overall well-being of employees.

Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, Global Health Advisor for Wellness and Mental Health at International SOS, stated: “Action for mental health at work is extremely necessary. The detrimental consequences of overlooking this crucial aspect can affect from individual employees to the organisation as a whole. They must nurture a workplace culture that values mental health and provide workforce with the knowledge and resources as well as appropriate and affordable counselling and assistance. Additionally, they can also launch several comprehensive employee wellness programs, which will help create a resilient ecosystem capable of navigating the challenges of today's dynamic world.”

International SOS' framework for supporting mental health and resilience urges organisations to employ a combination of human and technology-driven solutions to improve the mental healthcare of their workforce. This framework promotes undertaking efforts, such as fostering a positive and supportive work culture, ensuring leadership commitment and providing access to toolkit of mental health resources, including counselling and self-help materials. It further urges organisations to effectively meet individual needs, including providing flexible work schedules, and offer training and education as well as launch awareness programs for employees.

Furthermore, the framework also suggests continuous monitoring and assessment of staff’s mental health by conducting surveys and other evaluations, as well as offering employees private counselling and support services through employee assistance programs (EAPs). Digitally enabled mental health treatment, such as the Koa Foundations Wellbeing App, enables organisations to increase the uptake of EAP and already-existing services as well as improve access to care while substantially reducing costs. As evidence of the success of these initiatives, the International SOS Assistance Centre recorded a five per cent increase in requests for assistance linked to mental illness during the first half of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022.

Dr Oliver Harrison, CEO of Koa Health, a leading global provider of digital-first mental healthcare, commented: “We live in challenging times, with cost-of-living pressures worldwide, recovery from the pandemic against a backdrop of the climate crisis. In this context, mental health resilience has become a critical matter for organisations, public and private. Employees spend one-third of their lives at work - which means employers are uniquely positioned to support employees’ mental health, both by avoiding harm and promoting comprehensive benefits that are inclusive and easy to navigate. To strengthen the health of both their team and their business, organisations must take action to prioritise mental health and wellbeing for all their employees. Whether team members are dealing with everyday mental health challenges or require clinical support, employers must ensure that their workforce has access to the mental health support they require when and where they need it.”

In the Middle East, both governments and businesses are increasingly prioritising the mental health of its residents and employees. The National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, for instance, was unveiled by the UAE government with the objective of improving people's wellbeing by supporting healthy and active lifestyles, fostering good mental health, and encouraging positive thinking. International SOS is steadfast in its dedication to promoting mental health resilience in the workplace by offering companies the resources and methods to help their staff members overcome challenging times in a working environment. Organisations can build better and more productive work environments for their employees by recognising and addressing the significance of mental health.

Dr Oliver Harrison added: ““With the shortage of mental healthcare professionals reaching record highs, even those employees with a clinical diagnosis struggle to access the support they need. For individuals who don’t yet have a diagnosis, there are usually very few resources, which leaves us in an incredible situation in which people need to get worse before they can access treatments to get better. How do we respond? Looking ahead, mental health must be integrated into the benefits strategy, not considered in a separate silo. Organisations will increasingly harness a blend of human and technology to create a more effective and inclusive approach to mental healthcare better to serve the mental health needs of all employees.”

Striking a balance between work and life has become challenging due to the fast-paced and demanding work climate of today, which demands an individual to be more effective and prepared. This has undeniably strengthened the emphasis given to mental health. In light of this, International SOS emphasises that businesses at present are required to place their employees' mental health and welfare as top priorities.

