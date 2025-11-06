Dubai, Baghdad, Las Vegas: International Smart Card, the operator of Iraq’s leading digital payments brand Qi Card, had the distinction of being the only fintech company prominently representing the country and the wider Middle East region. The company proudly put Iraq on the global fintech stage at Money20/20 USA, the world's leading fintech show, which concluded on 29th October 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Money 20/20 USA this year wrapped with a record-breaking 11,000+ fintech leaders, including International Smart Card (Qi Card), from 85 countries, including Iraq. Fintech pioneers came together under this year’s bold theme: “Create the Future.”

International Smart Card (Qi Card) enthralled audiences with a well-established digital payment model in Iraq, innovations being used and achievements in biometric systems, secure electronic payments, hence contributing to national financial inclusion and digital transformation. The company boasted its technology infrastructure, which has expanded access to financial services for more than 16 million individuals in Iraq, along with 50,000+ merchants across the country.

ISC’s International Partnerships

International Smart Card (Qi Card) is a trusted partner of major multinational payment networks, including Mastercard, headquartered in New York; Visa, based in California; UnionPay, the Chinese state-owned financial services corporation headquartered in Shanghai; and Ant International, a financial technology company headquartered in Singapore – ensuring unified financial services and round-the-clock support to its cardholders.

New Firms Entering Iraq

During the transformative four days at the event, the International Smart Card (Qi Card) team engaged in a series of important meetings with the U.S. and international tech firms, payment processors, card manufacturers, banking leaders, and government officials. The team shared insights about the burgeoning digital economy in Iraq and explored potential collaborations. These discussions highlighted Qi Card’s dedication to promoting financial inclusion and modernising the country’s payment systems.

Ali Muneam, CEO of International Smart Card (Qi Card), stated: “We consider global platforms like Money 20/20 USA as an opportunity to showcase the renaissance of Iraq - the 8th-13th centuries - when Baghdad was a global centre for science, culture, and trade, with major advancements in fields like mathematics, medicine, philosophy, and astronomy. The rich heritage continues to inspire us at International Smart Card. Our participation at the event helped reshape perceptions of Iraq as a rising leader in financial technology.”

The International Smart Card team had a busy four-day interaction and exchanged ideas with leaders from major fintech companies, manufacturers and tech suppliers.

Ahmed Kadhim, Chief Investment Officer at International Smart Card (Qi Card), stated:

“I am proud to represent the modern, tech-savvy face of the Middle East in general and Iraq in particular, at Money 20/20 USA. While networking and having side meetings, we saw an appetite in global technology firms eager to explore opportunities in Iraq and the region. They were particularly impressed by the success of International Smart Card’s pioneering biometric technology and digital payment model, seamlessly making life easier for millions of people, and the company’s role in driving Iraq’s digital transformation. As a result, 15 multinational companies are planning to visit Iraq in the coming days to further explore potential collaborations.”

International Smart Card (Qi Card) reinforced its footprint as a vital contributor to Iraq’s strong digital financial landscape, linking local advancements with global standards. The engagement at Money 20/20 USA aligns with the company’s broader vision of building regional partnerships, attracting investment, and strengthening Iraq’s position in the international fintech space.

Hasan Hadi, Chief Innovation Officer at International Smart Card, said: “The interaction with the latest and the greatest in fintech from all over the world has been enlightening. We kicked off conversations with various U.S. and international tech innovators who are experts in enhancing digital payment infrastructure and explored collaborative opportunities to create the future of finance.