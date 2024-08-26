Dubai (UAE) – As the 2024- 2025 academic year begins in the UAE, iSP Schools welcomed their enthusiastic students and families back to school.

“We are energised and excited to be welcoming returning and new families to Aspen Heights British School for this academic year – our first with a graduating IB class! We cannot wait to see our students grow and take on all the opportunities they can this year. We are excited at all we have planned to further improve the incredible progress our students make, and we are eagerly anticipating the successful achievement of our Gold Mental Health award!” said Emma Shanahan, Principal at Aspen Heights British School.

Emily Hopkinson, Principal at The English College, said “While we are a school that has over three decades of rich history and we continue to provide a high-quality education that allows our students to thrive, this year we are focused on our ‘New Beginnings’. I am excited to take on my new role as Principal and have our community of students, parents and teachers access the various International Learning Opportunities and other experiences we now have to as an iSP school. As we welcome students back to school, I am really looking forward to the enhanced curriculum and educational experience we will provide with the new expansions of our school facilities.”

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

ISP. Where confidence grows.

