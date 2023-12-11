Dubai (UAE) – The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is thrilled to announce the launch of the third annual edition of the Federico Olivie Fund. This fund is designed to support education staff members at ISP Schools in the Middle East, in their professional development plans for the year.

In the previous 2022-2023 edition, the fund was divided among seven deserving ISP staff members, empowering them to enhance their learning and skills through additional training courses of their choice. Recipients, such as Calum Rowland, Charlotte Clark, Elizabeth Barry Cutter, Joanne Salvamante, Ronali Nabong, Esli Boshoff, and Minhaz Uddin, were awarded portions of the Fund, fostering their commitment to providing higher-quality education within their respective school communities.

Ms. Elizabeth Barry Cutter, Curriculum Lead across Primary and the International Learning Opportunity coordinator at Aspen Heights British School, expressed her appreciation: “The Penta International Inspection Accreditation was an incredible opportunity that allowed me to reflect on current practices, strengthen our existing good practices, and address barriers to success, ultimately ensuring everyone's success.”

Similarly, Ronali Nabong Lopez, Teaching Assistant at Reach British School for eight years, emphasised the significance of her training: “This teaching assistant course enhanced my communication skills, allowing me to demonstrate authority effectively, listen intently, and foster positive interactions with students.”

With applications for the 2023-2024 edition of the fund open, Rory Galvin, Director of Learning at ISP - Middle East, highlighted the importance of continuous learning, said "At ISP, we prioritise Learning. First. We actively encourage and support our school teams to pursue personal growth and self-improvement, enhancing our students' educational experiences and our academic professional practices. We look forward to more successful applications from our colleagues who share our dedication to providing enhanced learning experiences to our students."

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director, ISP - Middle East, shared the inspiring vision behind the scholarship. He said: "Schools are embracing transformative changes in this era of rapid advancements by adopting innovative approaches, tools, and technologies. By equipping themselves with new skills, our academic and administrative staff are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of their schools and enriching the educational journey of our pupils. The Federico Olivie Fund encourages these remarkable qualities, offering unwavering support to our employees in their pursuit of continuous learning and their commitment to becoming catalysts of positive change within their schools. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the 2022-2023 edition and looking forward to seeing more outstanding applications for this year’s edition."

The Federico Olivie Fund was established in memory of a friend and colleague of ISP, who passed away in 2015. Federico was involved in the private education sector and made a significant contribution to ISP in the organisation’s early days.

The Federico Olivie Fund provides a financial contribution to support applicants from ISP schools who wish to enhance their learning and skills by completing additional training. Applications are open annually to all teaching and non-teaching Middle East employees of ISP.

ISP Schools in the Middle East include: The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, and Star International School, Mirdiff in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi; and Park House English School and The Hamilton International School in Qatar.

