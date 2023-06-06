Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced a new partnership with Postpay to support parents with Tuition fee payments. Aimed at improving flexibility and budget management, ISP’s partnership with Postpay creates true value for parents at ISP Schools by providing a tuition fee payment option that is secure, easy-to-use and offers them the flexibility to pay in interest-free instalments.

Postpay is a Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) fintech service provider that makes payments hassle-free and interest-free and provides a secure online payment option for its users. Under the partnership with ISP, Postpay will pay the total invoice amount to the school and families will repay the amount to PostPay in easy, interest-free instalments.

Announcing the partnership, Bharat Mansukhani, Divisional CEO for ISP Middle East and Europe, said: “As a responsive education provider, the collaboration with Postpay is in line with our goal of supporting parents that choose our schools to provide their children with a high-quality, learning focused education.

Across the ISP community in the UAE, parents can now avail flexible and convenient payment plans to suit their budgets, enabling them to pay tuition fees in instalments throughout the academic year. As our partner in their child’s education, we hope this option is a tool that supports our parent community with their budget management.”

Tariq Sheikh, CEO and founder of Postpay, said: "Postpay's collaboration with the International Schools Partnership brings immense value to parents by empowering them with flexibility to pay later for tuition fees. We understand the importance of financial freedom, and our collaboration provides parents with a convenient and interest-free payment solution. By allowing parents to spread out their payments, we aim to alleviate financial burdens and ensure that families can provide their children with a high-quality education without compromising their financial wellbeing."

ISP Schools in the UAE include: The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, and Star International School, Mirdif in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 70 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 61,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 20 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yasser Alvi/Janine Alamir

ASDA’A BCW

yasser.alvi@bcw-global.com