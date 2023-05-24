JEDDAH – The International Medical Center (IMC) marked its fifth anniversary as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO and Chairman of the Board of IMC, members of IMC's Board of Directors, and a delegation of Mayo Clinic representatives attended the celebration on 22 May 2023. IMC, the first MCCN member from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, joined the care network in March 2018. As part of their visit, the Mayo Clinic delegation toured IMC’s facilities and delivered a Grand Rounds educational forum for the IMC team on 23 May.

Through this collaboration, IMC doctors have been able to communicate and work directly with Mayo Clinic experts. IMC physicians are able request second opinions on behalf of their patients so patients can remain in their home country without the need to travel to Mayo Clinic in the United States.

Over the past five years, the collaboration has provided IMC staff members with direct access to the latest research, diagnostic recommendations, and treatment options from Mayo Clinic, including multidisciplinary conferences and medical boards focused on various serious and complex cases. Additionally, IMC patients have benefited from Mayo Clinic's 150 years of expertise as IMC physicians have access to e-Consults, Health Care Consulting, and educational materials.

International Medical Center was established in 2006 based on the best international health care standards and has maintained these standards throughout the years. After Mayo Clinic’s comprehensive evaluation, IMC was chosen to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Mayo Clinic is the number one hospital in the world, according to Newsweek, and the number one hospital in the United States, according to the U.S. News & World Report. It is an organization committed to clinical practice, education, and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing.