Innovative “curtain” mesh façade creates a living, breathing architectural statement.

Reimagined for the modern family, blending Mediterranean sophistication with a warm, welcoming spirit and world-class amenities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kleindienst Group, the developer behind The Heart of Europe (THOE), and IHG Hotels & Resorts are excited to reveal the new design of InterContinental Dubai – The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands. The comprehensive design overhaul marks a bold new chapter for the 466-key property, which will become the first luxury family resort on the World Islands set to be operational during winter 2027.

The architectural evolution, led by acclaimed New York-based firm HWKN Architecture, introduces a striking visual identity that bridges Italian inspiration with cutting-edge material innovation. The transformation centres on a pioneering exterior feature: a dramatic mesh "curtain" crafted from Teflon-coated fibreglass, which will be in gentle motion with the wind, creating a living façade unlike anything else in the region.

A Living Façade

The exterior redesign represents one of the most innovative architectural features to be introduced to Dubai's hospitality landscape. The Teflon-coated fibreglass curtain creates an ever-changing interplay with natural elements, whilst the building's pale, cream limestone-inspired finish evokes the sun-washed patina of ancient Italian palazzi. This modern interpretation of classical Italian architecture captures the weathered elegance of Mediterranean coastal towns, honouring centuries of architectural tradition through contemporary materials and techniques.

Interiors Reimagined

The hotel's common spaces and guest accommodations have been completely reconceived to deliver a sophisticated family resort experience. The new lobby design achieves contemporary grandeur through a careful balance of stone columns softened by cascading drapes, creating spaces that feel both monumental and intimately welcoming.

Restaurants

The resort will feature nine distinctive food and beverage outlets, each celebrating Italian cuisine in all its forms, from fine dining to traditional osteria-style dining. Two venues will showcase an inventive fusion of Italian and Asian culinary traditions, whilst the remaining outlets offer diverse interpretations of Italy's rich gastronomic heritage, tracing flavours from the northern peaks to the sunlit heel of the Italian boot, all designed to complement the property's coastal Italian aesthetic.

Purpose-Built for Families

The resort's three wings – Bellissima, Dolce Vita, and Felicità – will offer expansive views across the sea, beach and pools and are complemented with the most spacious units called Portofino Residences. These private sanctuaries, branded residences managed by InterContinental, have been designed for those seeking the comfort of a permanent retreat with the privileges of five-star hospitality. Guest rooms will embrace a palette of sun-faded neutrals drawn directly from Portofino's iconic buildings and piazzas, creating spaces that feel authentically connected to their Italian inspiration whilst delivering modern comfort.

Family-focused amenities will include Kingdom of Portofino, a dedicated children's club, with programmes inspired by child-led Montessori learning methods, and La Donna, an exclusive ladies' club and spa. Additional facilities comprise a state-of-the-art gym, a distinctive lobby featuring 514 aquariums, and comprehensive spa facilities complete with a Snow Room and direct access to the 700-metre beach.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented:"We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with The Heart of Europe to bring our inaugural 'InterContinental Resort' in Dubai, marking a milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio and are confident in our partnership with Kleindienst Group in offering unique guest stays within a dynamic flagship location."

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group said: "This design transformation embodies The Heart of Europe's commitment to delivering truly experiential hospitality. We're creating more than beautiful spaces, we're crafting memorable, emotional guest journeys for families. Every design decision has been made with the goal of creating lasting memories and meaningful connections."

Matthias Hollwich, Founder and Principal Architect at HWKN further added: “For the InterContinental Dubai, we applied cutting-edge AI-enhanced design methodologies that embody HWKN’s commitment to technology-driven creativity. The result merges the European quality of life with Dubai’s spirit of luxurious hospitality. Together with our visionary clients, we shaped a building with personality, contextual depth, and emotional resonance — an unforgettable destination that will inspire and delight visitors for years to come.”

InterContinental Dubai – The Heart of Europe promises to redefine luxury family hospitality in Dubai, blending architectural innovation, Italian-inspired design, and world-class amenities to create a truly immersive experience.

As the resort prepares to open during winter 2027, it stands as a testament to The Heart of Europe’s commitment to visionary hospitality and unforgettable family experiences.

About Kleindienst Group

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,600 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 5,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube for latest updates.

About IHG®:

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,800 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,300 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.



Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

About InterContinental:

InterContinental is the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand with over 230 hotels, representing 74,728 rooms spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Founded by Pan American Airways Founder, Juan Trippe in 1946, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures. ​

Opening doors to a ‘world of fascination’, InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveller at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, InterContinental focuses on satisfying a guests’ yearning for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel. ​

For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About HWKN Architecture

HWKN is an international architectural innovation firm based in New York City. Founded in 2008, the firm is led by Matthias Hollwich alongside partners Jessica Knobloch, Dorin Baul, Robert May, and Olga Snowden, with collaborating offices in Munich, Miami, Berlin, Dubai, and London. Their work addresses today’s biggest challenges through future-forward thinking, while working on neighborhoods, buildings, and installations – mapping opportunities, establishing forward-looking typologies, and designing unforgettable buildings. Honored in Fast Company’s ranking of the world’s top 10 most innovative architects, the design team shapes the future for people, communities and investors alike.