Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In an announcement made during the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference & Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2024, Intercontinental Aviation Academy (IAA) introduced its new Women in Aviation Middle East Scholarship Program. The initiative is aimed at empowering women from Arab countries to pursue professional careers in aviation and marks a significant step forward in fostering inclusivity within the industry.

Held at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and co-located with the renowned Airport Show, the conference gathered global aviation leaders, distinguished female professionals, and aspiring students under the theme: "Charting the Future and Beyond: Collaborating for Change."

IAA’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Wissam Mehyou, and Ms. Mervat Sultan, President of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, jointly launched the scholarship on stage in front of an international audience of industry stakeholders and aspiring aviators.

“This scholarship reflects our shared commitment to creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and shaping a future where women lead and thrive in aviation,” said Captain Mehyou during the launch.

Scholarship Highlights:

One (1) Full EASA ATPL Modular Program

A comprehensive training scholarship valued at over USD 105,000, covering all tuition and flight training necessary to obtain a full Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

Introductory programs valued at a collective USD 35,000, designed to give young women foundational knowledge and early exposure to aviation careers.

An Advisory Board, chaired by Women in Aviation Middle East, will oversee the review and selection process. The scholarship will be open to women and youth from Arab countries, with a strong emphasis on expanding access to aviation education and careers across the region.

Applications for the scholarship program will officially open at the end of May 2025, with winners to be announced at the Annual Women in Aviation Middle East Meeting in November 2025. All training will be conducted at IAA’s state-of-the-art facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative is poised to be a turning point for aspiring female aviators in the Arab world, contributing to the long-term vision of a more inclusive and representative aviation sector.

For more information, visit www.flyiaa.aero.

About Intercontinental Aviation Academy (IAA):

Intercontinental Aviation Academy (IAA) is a premier aviation training institution based in the United Arab Emirates, with bases in Lebanon, Cyprus, and Greece, dedicated to delivering world-class pilot and aviation education programs. With a focus on safety, innovation, and international standards, IAA offers a full range of training solutions, designed to equip aspiring pilots with the skills and certifications needed for global aviation careers.