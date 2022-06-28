Al Buraimi Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an investment contract with Murtafat Mahdha Trading, to set up an integrated service station for vehicles on an area of 3,559 sqm with an investment value touching RO 500,000. The contract was signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, and Rashid bin Salim Al Kaabi, Project Manager.

The project, which will be located on the main road to Al Buraimi Industrial City, aims at offering a range of facilities and services to the investors, business owners and workforce in Al Buraimi Industrial City in particular, and the population in Al Buraimi governorate in general. This value-added project in the industrial city will play a role in generating job opportunities and attracting service projects.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn is implementing a number of projects in Al Buraimi Industrial City, which include the infrastructure development project in phases 1 and 2 at a total cost of more than RO 5 million and a completion rate exceeding 30%. This project includes the implementation of sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 400m2, road rehabilitation works, water supply distribution network, electrical works, and street lighting (85 lighting poles) for phase 2.