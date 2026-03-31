Muscat --- HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of State andGovernor of Muscat, today presided over a meeting of the Municipal Council forMuscat Governorate.

The meeting examined the recommendations put forward by the Governorate Development and Enhancement Committee concerning a range of developmental and service-orientedmatters. Among the key items was a discussion on the proposed Neighborhood Management Committee, an initiative designed to activate the local community’srole in overseeing residential neighborhood affairs and reinforcing socialcohesion.

The proposal outlined strategic objectives, organizational structure,terms of reference, and suggested initiatives, alongside deliberations onchallenges tied to the geographical demarcation of neighborhoods. Emphasis wasplaced on the need for clearly defined roles and responsibilities, as well as awell-delineated scope for the committee, taking into account the regulatory considerationsthat ensure seamless implementation and the realization of the public good.

Underscoringthe significance of community-centered projects, the Council reviewed thelatest developments concerning the Natural Walkway Project in the village of AlMisfah in the Wilayat of Quriyat. This initiative encompasses health, tourismand environmental dimensions, contributing to the creation of an appealingnatural destination that promotes a healthy lifestyle. The Council highlightedthe essential role of community-led initiatives in supporting the project,affirming that implementation will proceed in line with the envisionedframework to ensure its success and the fulfillment of its intended goals.

The Council also addressed severalcorrespondences received from government entities, with the requisiteprocedures completed in accordance with prevailing regulatory frameworks. Inaddition, members were briefed on the response from the Ministry of SocialDevelopment regarding the promotion of the "Ayadi" platform throughmedia channels, with a view to strengthening its community presence andadvancing its volunteer-driven objectives. These matters are part of anintegrated effort aimed at enhancing local services, fostering awareness anddeepening community engagement, in alignment with the governorate’s commitmentto improving quality of life and supporting sustainable developmentinitiatives.

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