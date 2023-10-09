Abu Dhabi, UAE – Insurance House (IH) is pleased to announce its partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF), a reputable financial institute in the GCC, to deliver a bespoke insurance programme approved by the Chartered Institute of Insurance UK.

The identified talents within Insurance House will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in this six-month programme, which will be conducted in a hybrid format. The kick-off date for the programme is targeted for the second or third week of October.

The centrepiece of this programme is the highly respected Certificate in Insurance, known as 'Cert CII', which is awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute UK. This certification is a core qualification for insurance staff working across all sectors of the industry. Upon successful completion of the three units comprising the programme, active CII members will be entitled to use the designation of 'Cert CII'.

Badria Al Balooshi, Head of Branches, Sales & Distribution (Dubai & Northern Emirates) of Insurance House, said: "At Insurance House we are dedicated to fostering the professional growth and development of our employees. Our partnership with BIBF allows us to offer a prestigious programme that will equip our talents with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the insurance industry."

Manal Mashkoor, Head of the Centre for Insurance BIBF, said: BIBF is excited about this collaboration with Insurance House, and we are committed to support Insurance House in the development of its human capital. The training will be delivered by BIBF seasoned faculty who combines practical experience with decades of training experience. We hope the program will be one of many initiatives to supply the UAE market with qualified Insurance Practitioners.

The Certificate in Insurance programme provides a solid foundation, developing core knowledge and confidence in key disciplines that can later be specialized according to individual ambitions and career requirements of Insurance House employees. It covers various aspects of general insurance, including the regulatory environment, underwriting and claims processes, as well as popular products such as motor, household, healthcare, and packaged commercial insurances.

Hasan Trad, Manager of Learning & Development added; "We believe that by investing in our employees' professional development, we are investing in the future success of Insurance House. The Certificate in Insurance programme will empower our talents, enabling them to better serve our clients and contribute to our position as a leader in the insurance industry."

The programme will consist of preparation classes for the following direct CII units: Award in General Insurance; Insurance Underwriting Process; and Insurance Claims Handling

Eligible staff members who have been identified as talents are encouraged to seize this exceptional opportunity for professional growth and advancement.

About BIBF:

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is a semi government training institute affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain, established in 1981. The Institute plays a vital role in the training and development of human capital in Bahrain, the wider Middle East, North Africa and beyond. The BIBF’s commitment to excellence has strengthened its position as the leading educational provider across all major business disciplines. The Institute serves as a partner to numerous worldclass institutions; delivering Thought Leadership, Assessment and Training in the areas of Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Executive Development, Academic Studies, Leadership and Management, Insurance, Information Technology and Communication, Project Management and Supply Chain Management; resulting in a complete business solution.

About Chartered Insurance Institute UK:

The CII is the leading professional body for the global insurance and financial planning profession. It exists to promote higher standards of integrity, technical competence and business capability and in turn support the public interest by enhancing the service that customers receive.

About Insurance House

Insurance House is a Public Joint stock Abu Dhabi-based Insurance Institution with total paid up capital of AED 118,780,500. The institution offers high quality insurance products and services, meeting international standards in compliance with local requirements ranging from conventional to specialized insurance classes. Our fundamental aim is to develop quality tailor made products catering to customers’ insurance needs. Insurance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker symbol “IH”.

