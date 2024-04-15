UK-based InspireXT announced plans to expand its presence in the Middle East region, bringing it’s supply chain consulting & solution implementation expertise to this flourishing market. By offering Oracle & Salesforce implementation services, augmented by it’s own Connected ExperienceXT portfolio and GenAI capabilities to create customer centric supply chains, InspireXT aims to build and strengthen long-term partnerships with customers in the Region. Sameer Mulla, an experienced senior executive, will lead the company's Middle East delivery operations.

Kuldeep Thakur, Founder and Managing Director, said, “Middle East expansion is an essential milestone in InspireXT’s transformation journey. Customers in these regions have led with innovation mindset and adopted technology at a faster pace. The region continues to experience continued transformation. We are excited to bring to the region, our Value chain-focused solutions utilising enterprise technology from Oracle Fusion, Salesforce and own Connected ExperienceXT solution using the NaturalAI platform. We have designed these solutions with a mission to combine commerce to operations and become truly customer centric.



I am excited to welcome Sameer Mulla to InspireXT and grateful that he accepted to join this journey. Sameer is a senior executive with 27+ years of experience in Information Technology within the Middle East region.



Prior to joining InspireXT Consulting, Sameer has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in delivering strategic transformation projects in the areas of end-to-end ‘ERP Implementations’ and ‘Connected Supply Chain’ initiatives across retail, distribution, and industrial organisations. His commitment to excellence and passion for leveraging technology to drive business success through trusted relationships align perfectly with our company values and objectives.



Sameer commented on his joining, "I am honoured to be a part of such an innovative and forward-thinking company. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to implement ‘Connected Supply Chain’ IT solutions that will empower organizations in the Middle East to achieve their goals."



InspireXT, founded in the United Kingdom, offers unique solutions combining business processes covering end-to-end value chain and technology expertise encompassing Cloud and AI technologies to enhance supply chain capabilities for our customers.

For further information, please contact:

InspireXT Consulting Ltd

Email: contact@inspirext.com

Website: https://inspirext.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspirext/