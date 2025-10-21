Innoventures Education, one of the UAE’s leading private school groups, has taken its digital learning environment to the next level by deploying HPE Aruba Networking Central, an AI-powered, cloud-native management platform.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence in education technology by enabling smarter, more secure, and reliable learning experiences for over 9,000 students and 1,500 staff across its schools and early childhood centres.

As Innoventures Education continues its expansion journey with two new schools: Dubai International Academy Town Square, Dubai, and Raffles World Academy Aljada, Sharjah technology remains central to its mission of empowering future-ready learners through innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

AI-driven insights for seamless learning

By adopting HPE Aruba Networking Central, Innoventures has gained real-time, AI-driven visibility into its entire wired and wireless infrastructure. The platform’s machine learning algorithms proactively detect anomalies, predict potential issues, and recommend automated fixes—ensuring classrooms, libraries, labs, and activity spaces stay connected without interruption.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “Our vision has always been to remove physical boundaries to learning. With HPE Aruba Networking Central’s AI capabilities, we can now anticipate issues before they impact teaching, giving our educators and students an uninterrupted digital experience that supports inquiry-based, collaborative learning.”

Enhancing BYOD and security

The group continues to embrace Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), with thousands of student and staff devices connecting daily. HPE Aruba Networking Central integrates seamlessly with ClearPass network access control, applying role-based security and Zero Trust principles. This ensures that every device—whether a school-issued laptop or a student’s personal tablet—connects securely and complies with policies.

Moving to a cloud-native management model has reduced the operational overhead for Innoventures’ IT team, while Central’s AI-powered automation cut down repetitive tasks, lowered support tickets, and improved response times. The efficiency gains are also aligned with Innoventures’ sustainability commitments, reducing energy use in network operations.

“With Central, we are operating smarter and more efficiently,” explained Poonam, CEO at Innoventures Education. “Our IT teams now spend less time troubleshooting and more time enabling innovation in classrooms.”

From smart classrooms to immersive hybrid learning experiences, HPE Aruba Networking Central empowers Innoventures to integrate next-gen tools including interactive panels, AR/VR applications, cloud-based collaboration platforms, and AI-driven teaching aids. The result is a future-ready digital campus that prepares students for success in a technology-driven world.

"Innoventures Education is the perfect example of how technology and education can come together to transform learning environments. Their early adoption of HPE Aruba Networking Central reflects a forward-thinking and trailblazing approach to education, one where AI and automation enhance learning experiences and ensure a high-performance, always-on environment. This plays a pivotal role in delivering secure, seamless, and scalable connectivity.

We’re excited and proud to support their mission of empowering students and educators with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world."

Zeeshan Hadi, Business Head – UAE & Africa, HPE Aruba Networking[PD1]

[PD1]Testimonial by Zeeshan