Green Future Project, headquartered in Milan and with offices in Abu Dhabi, is transforming the climate tech industry through its turn-key solution for corporate climate action. It helps companies build their ESG framework, set their sustainability agenda, and provide them with the expertise and tools to reach these goals.

Selected as one of the first climate tech startups to join the Hub71 accelerator in Abu Dhabi, the startup’s mission is to bridge businesses and individuals to the most effective climate solutions globally. Green Future Project’s platform gives access to a best-in-class portfolio of certified climate projects, allowing businesses to finance these projects to decarbonise their companies, track the real time impact of their investment and communicate their ESG performance to their stakeholders.

By partnering with different NGOs and organizations located in 4 continents, Green Future Project offers the possibility of generating positive impact through certified and nature-based projects focused on restoration, preservation, renewable energy, and marine restoration. Thanks to its subscribers and partner companies it has planted 289.190 trees, protected 158 acres of land, and offset 15,358 tons of CO2 since its founding. In 2022 Green Future Project officially became a B Corp, joining the community of 130 B Corporations in Italy and receiving The Best For The World in the Governance recognition.

Green Future Project’s portal is both an analytical and interactive platform where all users can access quantitative and qualitative data on the positive impact generated. The purpose is to create emotional bridges between the subscribers and the projects supported. This is also made possible thanks to two strategic partners namely Pilio, University of Oxford's spin off dedicated to cutting-edge environmental analytics and the ESA (European Space Agency) which provides access satellite imagery necessary to visualize real-time impact on GFP’s dashboard.

Speaking about Green Future Project’s involvement at CEATAC, the startup’s CEO Pietro Pasolini said: “I am excited for my team to go to Japan and to get the possibility to showcase our product to the world. I am very honored that Green Future Project has been chosen to participate in this event. The climate tech industry is on the spotlight right now and I am really looking forward to learning what other players are offering globally and how we can carry on shaping the sector by integrating and developing our technology.”

Green Future Projet’s involvement at CEATAC follows a careful vetting by the Emirates Angels Investors Association and will be fundamental to boost its profile internationally and in the Asia-Pacific region as well as representing the UAE.

Considering that Green Future Project’s aim is to involve as many people as possible to reverse climate change, the startup will also take this opportunity to broaden its audience not only to new regions but also to global institutional stakeholders.

Ultimately, following the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi and the closing of its half a million euro seed round led by Green Arrow Capital, Growth Engine and Kagu Capital, Green Future Project is looking to expand globally and strengthen its team.

