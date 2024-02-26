Ooredoo and Qatar Airways have signed a strategic partnership to promote one of the most significant IT transformations in Qatar's history

Ooredoo and Qatar Airways will develop and co-design a Hybrid Multi-Cloud environment, leveraging world-class technologies like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Nutanix, enhancing agility, and ensuring superior security and speed for high-performance tasks

Doha, Qatar: In a monumental step towards a digital future, Ooredoo announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with the world's leading airline, Qatar Airways, to develop and co-design a state-of-the-art Hybrid Multi-Cloud environment.

This cutting-edge solution will bring together the prowess of world-renowned Hyperscalers, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, coupled with the resilience and security of Qatar Airways’ dedicated Private Cloud, powered by global technology providers including Nutanix, F5 and Cisco.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: “As pioneers in our respective fields, both Ooredoo and Qatar Airways recognise that innovation is about adopting new technologies and reshaping how we connect with the world. Through this collaboration, we’re setting a new standard for digital transformations globally.”

Reflecting on the joint venture’s potential, Sheikh Ali, said: “At Ooredoo, we believe that the future belongs to those who innovate. By joining with Qatar Airways, we are making a bold statement—that together, we are poised to redefine the boundaries of innovation leveraging Hybrid cloud, Analytics and AI, ensuring that Qatar remains a beacon of progress in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trust is the foundation of any lasting partnership. With Qatar Airways, we’re not just building a robust digital infrastructure but fostering a bond based on mutual respect and a shared vision for a hyperconnected world.”

Building on this sentiment, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, shared his insights on the strategic partnership, stating: “Qatar Airways is an unparalleled leader in the aviation industry and consistently offers the best-in-class products and services. Our commitment to technology innovation and adoption has been a key driver for our success and growth. In our partnership with Ooredoo, we are implementing Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Platform services by utilising leading technologies."

He further added, "This partnership allows us to offer unmatched services to our customers, ensuring seamless scalability, top-tier performance, and robust security. We are thrilled to collaborate with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, and Nutanix to build an efficient and secure Cloud Infrastructure.”

One of the key elements of this transformation is the unparalleled agility it promises. The Hybrid Multi-Cloud setup will ensure that Qatar Airways has the flexibility to choose where its workloads reside depending on a host of factors, including but not limited to business demands, data security, data sovereignty and latency. By harnessing the expansive capabilities of the Public Cloud, Qatar Airways is poised to accelerate innovation and rapidly deploy new and exciting services to continually improve its customers’ experience, while operating its high-performance workloads that require unmatched speeds, low latency, and iron-clad security in its dedicated Private Cloud environment. Ooredoo will also provide Qatar Airways with a network fabric that enables direct links between the airlines’ premises and both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platforms.

This monumental transformation highlights the shared vision between Qatar Airways and Ooredoo to charter a path of innovation and endless opportunity in today’s digital world. This partnership reinforces Ooredoo’s commitment to innovating ICT solutions that align with evolving market needs and our relentless drive to partner with the best-in-class technology providers to support our customers’ requirements in a continually changing business environment.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.