Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vernus International School announced the launch of its unique Innovation Hub [iHub] in its campus located at Dubai Silicon Oasis [DSO], the integrated free zone technology park.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis, Rochester Institute of Technology’s Innovation team, members of the school board, parents, and students.

As part of its iHub, Vernus International School has designed an open free-flowing space to allow students of all ages to imagine, design, create and innovate by bringing together Virtual Reality, Coding, Robotics, 3D Printing, IT, a Makerspace, and a library zone for physical and digital reading.

All the experiences within iHub have been designed to give the Vernus students the authentic learning experience that develop important life skills for the future.

Commenting on the launch, Ghanim Al Falasi said “The Innovation Hub at Vernus International School is an important milestone for the DSO community. We are confident that the iHub will ignite and inspire the children’s interests, besides nurturing their ambitions in the world of science and technology. The iHub is a great addition to the community, and its benefits can be harnessed for tech-enabled education for the years to come. We thank Vernus International School and its partners for this initiative.”

Within iHub, Robotics enable students to develop their problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and creative skills, preparing them for a future driven by artificial intelligence, whereas 3D printing allows students to design and create 3D objects and to see their designs come to life. The process integrates technology, engineering, math, art, and other subjects.

Virtual Reality transforms the way educational content is delivered. It enables the students to experience new perspectives, allowing them to foster empathy and cultural competency because these experiences take them outside of their typical daily interactions.

The Makerspace provides a hands-on, creative space where children can design, experiment, build and invent as they engage in science, engineering, and other cross curricular subjects. By spending time in the Makerspace, students can open their creative minds to many possibilities. They are challenged to think beyond where traditional science and design would take them.

From Minecraft to coding, the computer zone facilitates extra-ordinary opportunities for the students to become more involved and interested in technological pathways. The library is an open space which encourages the students to develop a life-long love of literacy, through access to both physical and digital literacy. It also offers an area for the students to collaborate, present, and perform.

Overall, the iHub provides the ideal environment for the students to develop their Life, Literacy and Learning skills in alignment with the VIS Passport and core pillars. Teachers and the students will be able to identify the core skills they wish to work towards within the passport, and tailor their learning experiences accordingly.

