Dubai, UAE – Innovate Living, a leading luxury real estate developer with a legacy of delivering bespoke residential projects, has secured a collection of prime waterfront plots on Dubai Islands in a landmark acquisition, laying the foundation for a long-term AED 1.4 billion (USD 400 million) development pipeline. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to shaping Dubai's residential landscape and being at the forefront of the city’s next-generation ultra-luxury developments.

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global destination, it is attracting investors and high-net-worth individuals, fueling demand for exclusive, boutique waterfront properties that reflect effortless sophistication and innovation. Dubai Islands is a one-of-a-kind destination where world-class golf meets island serenity, setting a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living. Spanning 17 square kilometres across five islands, this meticulously planned enclave offers over 20 kilometres of pristine beaches, lush parks and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Located right across from Downtown Dubai, it combines beachfront tranquillity with elite sporting luxury for an exceptional lifestyle. Its proximity to key destinations like J1 Beach and Jumeirah Bay Island further enhances its investment appeal. By securing these plots at an early stage, Innovate Living is not only capitalising on the rising value of waterfront real estate but also spearheading bespoke, design-led residential experiences.

Kareem Fahmy, Founder and CEO of Innovate Living, emphasised the strategic vision behind this acquisition, highlighting: “Dubai Islands is an extraordinary opportunity for us to bring ultra-luxury waterfront living to life in a way that reflects our core values of being intentional, curated and design-led in everything we do. This destination offers the rare combination of both beachside serenity and world-class golf courses, making it an exceptional setting for our developments. We have been particularly impressed by the extensive infrastructure efforts, especially the work being done by the master developer and RTA to enhance connectivity, including bridges that will provide direct access to the heart of the city. Our goal is to create beautiful homes that prioritise residents’ wellbeing and convenience while ensuring long-term value. This acquisition is the next step forward in our journey to elevate residential excellence, delivering unparalleled exclusivity and sophistication.”

Dubai’s real estate transactions reached a record-breaking AED 522.5 billion in 2024, marking a 36.5% increase from the previous year. The ultra-luxury segment experienced significant appreciation, with prime residential capital values rising by 6.8% in 2024 and projections indicating growth up to 9.9% in 2025. Dubai Islands, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, is poised for substantial land value appreciation, making it an attractive investment for high-net-worth buyers seeking exclusivity and long-term returns.

As a Dubai-based developer, Innovate Living plays a key role in the city’s fast expanding luxury real estate market. With a legacy of delivering bespoke ultra-luxury developments, the developer has set a new benchmark in opulence with architectural masterpieces on Palm Jumeirah, including the N Collection Villas, G-Frond Villa ‘Allegra’—and Palme Couture, an exclusive beachfront residential project that epitomizes contemporary elegance and design in Dubai. Investors have seen substantial capital appreciation, reinforcing Innovate Living’s ability to deliver not just high-end living, but also high-value investments. The acquisition of prime plots on Dubai Islands is an extension of this vision, solidifying the developer’s position as a leader in curating extraordinary residential experiences that cater to the city’s most elite clientele.

About Innovate Living

Innovate Living is a UAE-based ultra-luxury real estate developer, bringing a refined sense of sophistication and timeless elegance to properties through bespoke designs and Italian craftsmanship. Founded in 2008 by resident Kareem Fahmy, the company is built on the ethos of enriching lives with end-to-end, in-house real estate solutions that reflect the individuality and aspirations of discerning global clients.

Specialising in exclusive luxury properties, Innovate Living delivers projects that transcend spaces, creating holistic lifestyles where artistry and ingenuity converge. With a focus on architectural mastery, contemporary minimalism and prime locations, the company caters to a clientele that values privacy and excellence. Every property is meticulously designed, integrating state-of-the-art technology, world-class amenities and innovative concepts to surpass expectations.

From iconic landmarks like the Palme Couture Residences to serene retreats such as the N Collection & G-Frond Allegra, Innovate Living’s diverse portfolio stands as a testament to its strong vision for creating one-of-a-kind properties that elevate wellbeing and celebrate self-expression.