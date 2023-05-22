Winning Campaigns Included stc pay, Unilever, McDonald’s, and Marriott; InMobi shortlisted Across 7 Categories

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – InMobi, a leading provider of mobile marketing and monetization technologies, won big at the MMA Smarties Awards for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. For the fourth year running, InMobi was named “Technology Provider of the Year” and took home gold, silver, and bronze MMA Smarties awards for its campaigns with stc pay, Unilever, McDonald’s, and Marriott. InMobi was also shortlisted across 7 categories.

“InMobi is thrilled to have been recognized as ‘Techology Provider of the Year’ for the fourth year in a row and honored to have won several MMA Smarties awards with our valued clients,” says Jessica Moini, Commercial Director, META (Middle East, Turkey & Africa) at InMobi. “Smarties season is an exciting time of year for InMobi and its clients to showcase our innovative work together and we are grateful to have been recognized by the panel.”

Winning campaigns included stc pay, Unilever, McDonald’s, and Marriott, in collaboration with InMobi’s platform. InMobi won awards and made the shortlist in the following campaign categories:

Wins:

Experimental/Innovation Technology: Put your money where your mouth is: Closeup with innovative voice recognition ad unit to promote new toothpaste range – GOLD

Lead Generation: stc pay user acquisition campaign yields staggering app usage, retention and transaction rates - GOLD

Instant Impact: InMobi Helps McDonald’s Achieve Over 12x Engagement Rate Above Benchmark – SILVER

Partnerships Marketing: stc pay user acquisition campaign yields staggering app usage, retention and transaction rates – SILVER

Customer Life-Cycle Marketing: stc pay user acquisition campaign yields staggering app usage, retention and transaction rates – SILVER

Geo Targeting: Marriott leverages programmatic and location technology to find affluent and expat MasterCard customers in competitive market – BRONZE

Shortlists:

Instant Impact: Awareness to conversion: du connects roaming business travelers with sophisticated summer campaign

Partnerships Marketing: Marriott leverages programmatic and location technology to find affluent and expat MasterCard customers in competitive market

Cross Platform – Digital Only: InMobi Helps McDonald’s Achieve Over 12x Engagement Rate Above Benchmark

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports: “Yalla Shoot!” - Asiacell scores a golden goal for brand awareness and app engagement with World Cup gaming app

Programmatic: Marriott leverages programmatic and location technology to find affluent and expat MasterCard customers in competitive market

XR Technology – (AR/VR/MR): Salam dials in extraordinary 23x global engagement benchmark through Rich Media innovation

Customer Experience: InMobi Helps McDonald’s Achieve Over 12x Engagement Rate Above Benchmark

