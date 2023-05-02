Maysoon Al-Attar: It is important to prepare our current youth for the real world as they are our future leaders.

INJAZ Kuwait recently honored Gulf Bank, among a number of institutions and companies sponsoring its activities, for supporting and training young people and providing them with the skills required by the labor market. Additionally, the Bank is constantly making efforts in preparing a new generation of young entrepreneurs.

Gulf Bank has renewed its 17-year strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, to embark on yet another year of supporting Kuwaiti youth in 2023. This is part of the Bank's continuous efforts to support Kuwaiti youth, who represent one of the main pillars of the Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, and Kuwait Vision 2035.

On this occasion, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Maysoon Al-Attar, expressed her pride in the successful partnership with INJAZ Kuwait for the last 17 years, as they work together to support the next generation of young entrepreneurs and leaders, amidst the rapid developments in various economic sectors.

Al-Attar emphasized that Gulf Bank is keen to fulfill its social responsibility towards youth, especially those at high school and university levels, including recent graduates. The bank provides youth with basic concepts related to business, exploring professional interests and opportunities; in addition to developing job skills and field training.

She further indicated that Gulf Bank’s strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait has led to a variety of successes in 2022 – including training 8,830 high school and university students through more than 14 international training programs. Furthermore, 50 volunteers from Gulf Bank participated and assisted in various training activities offered by INJAZ Kuwait, of which include: Innovation Camp, Personal Finance, Career Success, Head Start, Job Shadow Day, and the Company Program.

It is worth noting that INJAZ Kuwait is part of the global network of Junior Achievement worldwide, a non-profit (NPO), non-governmental organization (NGO) driven by Kuwait’s private sector. Through strategic partnerships with Kuwait’s business and education sectors, and with the help of qualified and dedicated volunteers, INJAZ delivers both Arabic and English language educational programs on entrepreneurial and leadership skills, to build successful careers.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

