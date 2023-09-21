Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology and supply chain services, today announced a distribution agreement in the Middle East and Africa with Cloudera, a data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).

This strategic collaboration will enable Ingram Micro's extensive network of resellers, system integrators, and service providers to access Cloudera's powerful hybrid data platform, empowering businesses to efficiently manage, analyze, and leverage data to gain valuable insights, make informed decisions and use AI solutions based on trusted data.

The collaboration comes at a time when organizations across industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of data-driven innovations such as AI in gaining a competitive edge. Cloudera's comprehensive data management and analytics solutions provide enterprises with the agility, scalability, and security required to navigate the complexities of the modern data landscape.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cloudera and expand our portfolio of transformative technologies," said Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive – MEA, Ingram Micro. "Cloudera's data management and analytics solutions perfectly align with our commitment to delivering innovation and empowering our partners to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Together, we can help enable organizations to unlock the true potential of their data assets and drive growth in the digital age."

Cloudera's enterprise data cloud platform leverages open-source technologies such as Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark, and Apache Kafka to provide organizations with a unified and scalable solution for data engineering, data warehousing, data science, and machine learning. By combining data management, analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities, Cloudera enables businesses to extract actionable insights, streamline operations, and fuel innovation. At a time when most enterprises are looking for benefits from AI, they need to stay ahead of the curve by using modern data architectures.

"We are excited to work with Ingram Micro and extend the reach of our enterprise data cloud platform," said Ahmed Tayeh, Partner Manager Emerging Markets at Cloudera. "Ingram Micro's vast distribution network and deep understanding of the technology landscape will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of our solutions. Together, we aim to help businesses harness the power of their data and drive digital transformation."

The distribution agreement between Ingram Micro and Cloudera represents a significant milestone in their shared commitment to enabling organizations to leverage data as a strategic asset.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world’s population. Our diverse solutions portfolio spans thousands of technology hardware and services options, as well as XaaS solutions. As part of our commitment to reducing environmental impact, we offer full-service IT Asset Disposal as well as reverse logistics and repair services. We also offer a more intelligent and streamlined way of doing business in the IT industry with our digital platform Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Reaching close to 200 countries, we have approximately 27,000 associates and more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we’re the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data, and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community.

Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

