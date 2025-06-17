Dubai, UAE: Infracorp has announced the sales launch of California Residences, a thoughtfully designed, family-friendly residential community nestled in Wadi Al Safa, Dubai.

Offering a blend of modern living and community-focused design, the project officially became available for purchase starting June 11, 2025.

Strategically located just minutes away from Global Village and directly opposite IMG Worlds of Adventure, California Residences is a master-planned neighbourhood featuring a diverse mix of villas, townhouses, and apartments. This unique offering ensures that different unit types blend and compliment each other in a gated community. The residents of California Residences will have the convenience of staying in an apartment while the luxury and openness of a villa community.

The development is built around the principles of green living, offering residents expansive landscaped gardens, a vibrant central park, walking trails, and community spaces that encourage social interaction.

With a total project value of AED 600 million, California Residences brings together upscale amenities including a clubhouse with a gym, multiple swimming pools, and dedicated social lounges – making it an ideal setting for families seeking both comfort and community.

The project offers units in various configurations:

1-bedroom apartments starting from AED 1 million (approx. 750 sq. ft.)

2-bedroom units from AED 1.6 million (approx. 1,200 sq. ft.)

3-bedroom homes from AED 1.8 million (1,300 & approx. 1800 sq. ft.)

With handover expected in Q2 2028, California Residences presents an attractive investment opportunity for both end-users and investors, combining affordability with long-term value in one of Dubai’s most promising growth corridors.

Majed Abdulla Al Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Infracorp, said:

“California Residences reflects our long-term vision of building communities that prioritise quality of life, sustainability, and social connection. Wadi Al Safa is one of Dubai’s most promising growth areas, and we’re proud to bring a development that offers not just homes, but a holistic lifestyle built around green spaces, wellness, and convenience. This project embodies Infracorp’s commitment to creating livable, future ready communities.”

Nada Alkoohiji, Chief Financial Officer, Infracorp, added:

“With a total project value of AED 600 million, California Residence is a strategic investment that balances accessibility with long-term value. Starting from just AED 1 million, the project offers a rare opportunity to own a home in a well planned community in close proximity to major attractions like Global Village and IMG. We’re confident this launch will appeal to both end-users and investors looking for solid returns in a high-demand area.”

— ENDS —

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About Infracorp



Infracorp is dedicated to excellence in infrastructure and sustainability development. With a capital of USD 1.2 billion, the company manages nearly USD 3 billion in assets, including over 250 million square feet of land in the GCC, North Africa, and South Asia.

Infracorp operates across seven countries on four continents – Bahrain, UAE, USA, India, Finland, Morocco, and Tunisia – offering visionary projects and strategic innovation that deliver lasting value. The company focuses on creating meaningful impacts in the communities it serves, emphasising sustainability and social responsibility.

In 2024, Infracorp expanded its sustainability strategy to enhance long-term returns for investors while managing ESG risks and capitalising on sustainable investment opportunities. Its portfolio now includes social infrastructure projects that connect communities and integrate ESG criteria.

Infracorp provides end-to-end development solutions throughout the project lifecycle, investing in communities, logistics technologies, and social infrastructure assets in education and healthcare. The company is also developing logistics hubs in South Asia to facilitate cross-border trade and support sustainable economic growth.

Website - infracorp.bh