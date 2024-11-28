Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, has recently announced the signing of an agreement with Knight’s Court as a sales partner to launch Phase Three of the mixed-use California Village project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following its success in completing, selling and delivering the majority of villas from Phases One and Two of this flagship project.

Phase Three includes the development of 370 luxury residential units, designed according to the latest quality standards and contemporary designs that meet the needs of modern families. The California Village project offers more than 600 residential units, including villas, apartments and townhouses, with spacious areas and elegant designs that achieve an ideal balance between urban living and modern housing needs.

The market value of the project exceeds USD 321 million, and it spans an area of 112,127 square metres in a prime location near Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, IMG Park and Global Village, making it a comprehensive residential destination with modern facilities and upscale services that provide its residents with an active and healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer of Infracorp, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of this partnership with Knight’s Court, one of the leading companies in real estate sales. Phase Three of the California Village project reflects our vision to deliver luxurious residential communities that align with modern living requirements. We look forward to achieving further milestones in this project by providing integrated lifestyle options.”

She added: “We are confident that this collaboration will significantly contribute to achieving a balance between luxury, sustainability and comfort, enhancing the living experience in this flagship project. We are also committed to delivering the highest levels of quality and service to all our clients, and we hope this project will enhance Dubai’s status as a premier destination for luxury living.”

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

