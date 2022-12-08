Key partnership promoting a holistic approach to strategy management through thought leadership, professional development, and certification for people and organizations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Connect Middle East and the International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) have joined hands to provide a one-of-a-kind partnership to deliver a world-class Professional Certification Preparation course to individuals and organizations.

The synergies between Informa Connect and IASP present a unique opportunity for course delegates to prepare for Strategy Management Professional (SMP) and Strategy Planning Professional (SPP) examinations enabling them to secure the desired certifications.

The strategy formulation, transformation, and execution course will involve world-class training from an expert trainer, Eddy Abou Chakra. Apart from course materials, course delegates will receive a one-year membership with IASP, and full access to the IASP Body of Knowledge 3.0 (IASPBOK 3.0). This publication lays the groundwork for learning and is intended to drive the strategy profession toward a unified language and understanding.

Among the key benefits of the course include enabling participants to apply and gain more visibility within organizations, the industry, and the strategy profession, and take an organization’s strategic planning to the next level. The course will also enable participants to become recognized within the industry as a leader and distinguish oneself from the competition, as well as connect with industry leaders and expand one’s professional network.

“This partnership leverages the strength of Informa Connect and IASP to not only help professionals secure SMP and SPP certifications but also to raise the level of knowledge and expertise of delegates in strategy formulation, transformation, and execution,” said Susan Radwan, President of IASP. “This will then prove highly beneficial to organizations as it will equip their people with the capabilities to help push businesses to greater heights.”

Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director of Informa Connect Middle East, emphasized the significance of its partnership with IASP, stating, “Our partnership with IASP is a testament to our commitment to deliver content-rich courses directly from an association that is the foremost expert in the field. We are confident that this will not only help facilitate certifications of SMPs and SPPs but also raise benchmarks in terms of knowledge, expertise, and performance among professionals.”

-Ends-

About Informa Connect:

With over 20 years of experience in bringing you the latest business knowledge, Informa Connect Middle East is the preferred training provider for the region’s leading companies. Their training in the Middle East is designed and delivered by top industry practitioners providing you access to specialist know-how first-hand.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Heera Shetty

heera@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates