Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Connect Academy, a leading force in learning and training, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with The Center for Leadership Studies (CLS), the global home of the Situational Leadership® Model, to provide further impact for leadership development across the globe, making the renowned leadership framework more accessible to clients worldwide.

The Situational Leadership® methodology is based on the relationship between leaders and their teams, providing a guidance framework to analyse each situation based on the Performance Readiness® Level of teams and individuals to perform specific tasks and objectives. The Situational Leadership® framework is the most recognised leadership model globally. The Situational Leadership® Model, developed by Dr Paul Hersey and Dr Ken Blanchard, is built on the premise that effective leadership requires leaders to adapt their style to meet the needs of the team.

The Center for Leadership Studies and the Situational Leadership® Model significantly benefit companies by improving employee engagement and productivity, fostering a positive work environment and empowering team members. The Situational Leadership® courses equip leaders at all levels with the skills to nurture relationships by cultivating trust, mutual respect, and shared work goals.

Through highly engaging, impact-focused learning, CLS offers Situational Leadership® training is transformative, featuring accessibility compliance, self- and 360°-assessments, reinforcement and practice, as well as videos and case studies that reflect universal scenarios of the modern workforce. By staying on top of evolving circumstances and the performance needs of team members, CLS’ courses enable companies to respond to change effectively. Furthermore, they contribute to long-term employee development and retention by ensuring employees feel recognised, valued, and appreciated.

Commenting about the launch of the partnership, Leigh Kendall, Director at Informa Connect Academy, said "Joining forces with The Center for Leadership Studies is a fantastic moment for us and our clients. In a time where being a leader is more complex and demanding than ever, this partnership will empower our clients’ leaders, with the skills to be more effective while navigating the complexities of performance leadership."

Maureen Shriver, CEO at The Center for Leadership Studies, said "We are excited to partner with Informa Connect Academy, a company that shares our commitment to excellence in leadership development. Together, we will extend the reach of the Situational Leadership® framework, inspiring leaders and organisations to achieve their highest potential. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating a world where effective leadership is the norm."

About Informa Connect Academy:

Informa Connect Academy is part of Informa, a global FTSE 100 business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets and more than 11,000 colleagues working in over 30 countries. Informa Connect Academy leverages the expertise of Informa Connect to meet the needs and aspirations of students, industry professionals, and educational partners. Their purpose is to connect customers to information and people, enabling them to know more, do more, and be more. Informa is unmatched in helping people share professional knowledge worldwide.

About The Center for Leadership Studies

The Center for Leadership Studies (CLS) is the global home of the Situational Leadership® Model, the most successful and widely adopted leadership model available. Grounded in research and application, our award-winning solutions enable leaders to engage in effective performance conversations that build trust, increase productivity and drive behaviour change.

