Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has obtained its SMS license from the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), marking a pivotal step in enhancing its service offerings across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

Infobip has also established direct connectivity with all telecommunications operators in KSA, ensuring full message coverage across the Kingdom. With its SMS license, Infobip is set to provide exceptional messaging services to businesses looking to engage with their customers through one of the most widely utilised channels for business communication. The company will offer market-leading delivery rates and speed, along with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities that are key to its platform.

This milestone follows the launch of Infobip’s first data center in the Kingdom in May 2024, which enables businesses in KSA to send large volumes of digital interactions at high speed with low-latency.

Amsal Kapetanović, Country Manager KSA, Infobip, said: “We are excited to announce that we can now facilitate SMS business messaging in Saudi Arabia using our globally recognised cloud communications platform. This ensures that all traffic is hosted locally adhering to national regulations and providing businesses with competitive pricing and comprehensive features.”

Infobip has its own data centres in KSA, which securely host and process data within the country, in line with local and international data security standards. The data center in Riyadh offers scalability and reliability and aims to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasises digital transformation and enhanced connectivity, Infobip's expansion supports the Kingdom's goals of promoting a strong digital economy. The SMS license and full connectivity will empower local businesses to leverage effective communication strategies that amplify customer engagement and streamline operations.

As Infobip continues to expand its operations in the Kingdom, it remains dedicated to delivering innovative communication solutions that connect businesses with their customers effectively.

Earlier this year, Infobip has been named a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by analyst firm Gartner for the second year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service. Infobip has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections.