Cairo, Egypt - Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy and electric vehicle charging provider, is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with SIAC Assets & Facilities Management (SIACFM). The signing ceremony took place yesterday in the presence of Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, and Eng. Sherif Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Board member of SIAC Assets & Facilities Management (SIACFM).

As part of the collaboration, SIACFM endorses Infinity as its preferred partner for all environment-related products and solutions including the installation and management of electric vehicle chargers at SIACFM's sites.

The collaboration with SIAC Assets & Facilities Management aligns with Infinity's comprehensive vision to pioneer sustainable solutions and foster environmental responsibility in Egypt. As a trailblazer in the Egyptian EV charging industry since 2018, Infinity boasts the country's largest and fastest-growing EV charging network. The partnership with SIACFM marks another milestone in Infinity's journey, reaffirming its dedication to advancing environmentally friendly practices across various sectors.

Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, commented "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with SIACFM, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to promoting electric vehicle (EV) solutions in Egypt. This partnership seamlessly aligns with our larger mission to create a cleaner and greener future for all. Through this collaboration, we aspire to further extend the impact of our EV initiatives, fostering positive environmental change and contributing to the long-term well-being of communities across the nation."

Eng. Sherif Ahmed, commented " We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Infinity. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge FM solutions and maximizing value for our clients. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock a new level of efficiency and sustainability for our clients' facilities. By combining our expertise with Infinity's innovative solutions, we will offer enhanced operational efficiency and improved occupant well-being for our clients' facilities”.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About SIACFM

SIACFM has etched its name in the annals of Egyptian success stories, rising meteorically in just three years, born from the need for efficient management of the CBE Printshop project, the company has rapidly carved its niche as a leading force in the country's facilities management landscape.

The company's pioneering spirit led it to become the first facilities management company to manage prestigious hospitality projects such as the famous Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi Hotel and its residential tower.

This achievement is a testament to SIACFM's commitment to exceeding expectations and providing unparalleled service.

Beyond the realm of hospitality, SIACFM's diverse portfolio boasts a wealth of successful projects. From renowned retail giants like Harvest Foods and MAF Carrefour to leading telecommunications providers like Orange Telecom and healthcare providers like AXA OneHealth, and with the banking sector with the central bank of Egypt. the company has demonstrated its expertise across a spectrum of industries.

Furthermore, its involvement in various divestment projects highlights its versatility and adaptability, allowing it to thrive in dynamic and evolving market conditions.