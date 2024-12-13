Cairo, Egypt

Infinity, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Egypt, and Middle East Holding (MEH), a public shareholding company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, are thrilled to announce the official signing ceremony of their landmark partnership in Amman, Jordan. This collaboration marks the establishment of Infinity Jordan, a partnership that will spearhead the rollout of a nationwide public EV charging network in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Infinity Jordan plans to deploy over 1000 charging points within the next five years. The first wave of charging stations set to be operational in the second quarter of 2025, with a mobile application allowing EV drivers full control of their charging experience. This initiative positions Infinity EV Jordan as the partner of choice for electric vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), businesses, and the government, supporting Jordan’s electrification journey and advancing its green initiatives. The signing ceremony celebrates a significant milestone in the region’s push towards sustainable mobility.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity, said, “This partnership is a monumental step in our regional expansion and a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. Together with Middle East Holding, we aim to transform Jordan’s EV ecosystem, creating a seamless and reliable network that meets the needs of businesses, government, and individual consumers.”

Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity, added, “This marks an important moment in Infinity’s journey to expand its impact across the region. With Jordan’s EV market growing rapidly, Infinity Jordan will serve as a driving force for creating the infrastructure needed to support this growth, empowering businesses and individuals to embrace cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation. Together with our partners, we are committed to delivering a groundbreaking EV charging network that aligns with Jordan’s green energy ambitions.”

Zeid Kawar, Chairman of Middle East Holding, commented, “We are proud to partner with Infinity to drive the development of Jordan’s EV charging infrastructure. This partnership aligns with our mission to invest in transformative projects that contribute to the Kingdom’s economic prosperity and sustainable future.”

Middle East Holding, is a key player in Jordan’s economic landscape. Through its subsidiaries in insurance, investments, and real estate, MEH brings extensive expertise to this partnership, reinforcing the shared vision of promoting clean energy solutions and fostering economic growth.

This strategic rollout includes installations in urban centers, commercial hubs, gated communities, and major highways, ensuring widespread accessibility and convenience for EV users across the Kingdom. By bridging infrastructure gaps and fostering public-private collaboration, the partnership seeks to accelerate EV adoption and reduce the carbon footprint of Jordan’s transportation sector.

As of the end of 2023 Jordan had over 80,000 EVs on its roads, a number projected to exceed 110,000 by the close of 2024. This sharp growth underscores the pressing need for a robust public charging network to support the increasing number of EVs, and Infinity EV Jordan is committed to addressing this need. This ambitious venture reflects the shared vision of Infinity and Middle East Holding to lead the region’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation solutions, setting a benchmark for other markets in the Middle East.

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company, established Infinity EV in 2018 to deploy and operate a nation-wide EV charging network. Infinity EV today is the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network in Egypt. Infinity EV partnerships with industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and filling stations allows it to deliver tailored charging solutions. Infinity EV’s mobile application and 24/7 customer service hotline, gives more control to EV drivers and immediate support whenever required. With 200 charging stations and 700 charging points across 16 governorates, Infinity provides EV drivers the comfort they need to charge their vehicles everywhere they go.

About Middle East Holding:

Middle East Holding Company, founded in 2022, stands as a beacon of diversified investment in Jordan's economic landscape. As a public joint stock limited company headquartered in Amman, it boasts a formidable capital of 18 million Jordanian Dinars. The company's diversified portfolio includes three vital subsidiaries: Middle East Insurance Company, Levant Gate for Investments, and Levantine Real Estate.

Middle East Insurance Company, a key subsidiary of Middle East Holding, has solidified its place in the Jordanian market as a leading provider of insurance services. With a track record of financial stability and reliability, Middle East Insurance Company offers a wide range of insurance products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Its commitment to prompt claims settlement and exceptional customer service has earned it a strong reputation in the industry, further bolstering its position in the market.

Levantine Real Estate was established to expand Middle East Insurance Company's real estate portfolio and invest in the development of Jordanian real estate through an innovative new structure. This has positioned Levantine Real Estate as a leader in investment opportunities for Middle East Holding Company shareholders.

In addition to its insurance and real estate arms, Middle East Holding Company strategically invests in various sectors to create shareholder wealth and contribute to Jordan's economic prosperity. The company's principals are focused on identifying lucrative opportunities in the Jordanian market and leveraging their expertise to drive sustainable growth and profitability. By deploying capital strategically and actively managing

investments, Middle East Holding aims to generate attractive returns for its shareholders while also contributing to the overall development of the local economy.