Muscat, Oman — INFINITI Middle East, a subsidiary of Nissan Middle East, has appointed Al Hashar Automotive, part of Al Hashar Group, as its authorised distributor in Oman. Recently designated as an authorised Nissan distributor, Al Hashar Automotive’s selection for INFINITI underscores their natural fit for expanding the brand’s operations in the Middle East.

This partnership aims to deliver world-class service to INFINITI customers throughout the Sultanate, upholding the brand’s values of excellence. It aligns with INFINITI’s commitment to providing modern Japanese luxury experiences for individuals who seek distinction in their lives, styles, and vehicles.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome Al Hashar Automotive to the INFINITI family as an authorised distributor in Oman. With their support, we are poised to elevate the INFINITI brand to new heights, setting the standard for Japanese luxury in Oman."

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East said: “At INFINITI, we pride ourselves on customer-centricity and a seamless service offering. With Al Hashar Automotive as a partner in Oman, we can trust that this legacy will be well-executed to our valued customers in the market.”

Sheikh Al Muhannad Al Hashar, Chairman of Al Hashar Group, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be selected as an authorised distributor for INFINITI in Oman. Our customer-centric approach will drive our vision for INFINIITI in this market, supporting our long-term goal of becoming the leading automotive business in Oman."

This collaboration ensures that customers in Oman are provided with continuity in their access to exceptional standards of luxury and a best-in-class customer journey.

The partnership between INFINITI Middle East and Al Hashar Automotive signifies a promising future for the luxury car segment in Oman, with both entities dedicated to providing customers in the Sultanate with the best in Japanese luxury and a seamless ownership experience.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai

About Al Hashar Group

Al Hashar Automotive is part of the Al Hashar Group. It stands as one of the first corporations established in the Sultanate of Oman. Its expansive portfolio ranges from the sales and servicing of prestigious automotive brands to mainstream brands as well as medium and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the group is involved in the sales of construction equipment, tyres, lubricants, car rental and leasing, electronics and appliances, hospitality, general contracting and engineering consultancy. Situated in the heart of Muscat, Oman, the Al Hashar Group’s headquarters presides over Al Maaridh Street.