Dubai, UAE - Infinite Reality™ (iR), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, announced today the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Touchcast, a pioneering agentic AI company for $500 million in a combination of cash and stock. The acquisition is Infinite Reality’s largest yet, and the transaction agreement values the company at $15.5 billion.

Touchcast’s powerful agentic AI platform, known as Mentorverse, generates an infinite universe of specialized AI mentors who engage in natural, face-to-face video conversations and, unlike traditional chatbots or static web experiences, combine consistent personalities with deep domain expertise to deliver genuinely helpful guidance through natural, multimodal interactions. The integration of Touchcast's technology across Infinite Reality's portfolio of products and services will enable iR customers to tap AI agents for a number of tasks that drive user engagement, customer support, and sales. For example, within Napster (recently acquired by iR), Touchcast tech will enable subscribers to easily generate immersive social listening spaces and leverage knowledgeable AI agents for music playlisting, community management, and music trivia, among other engaging features. For iR Enterprise and iR Studio customers, the Touchcast toolkit empowers Fortune 500 brands, SMEs, and creators with knowledgeable, trained, and on-brand AI agents designed to power global and scalable sales and customer service functions.

Touchcast, built on OpenAI and delivered on Microsoft Azure via a $50 million strategic partnership, provides a suite of groundbreaking AI delivery systems that dramatically improve response times for AI interaction. For businesses, this means the ability to deliver seamless, human-like experiences while boosting efficiency and reducing costs—a vital edge in today’s competitive digital landscape. Touchcast's platform is turning what once required entire teams and years of work into one-click solutions with multiple products ranging from AI mentors to transforming websites into interactive AI experiences, and more. Touchcast’s enterprise-grade technology is SOC2 compliant with global scalability. The company holds 27 patents related to AI and interactive video technology, including systems for coordinated presentations, video conferencing enhancements, and intelligent virtual assistant systems. Touchcast’s AI mentors interact like humans, not chatbots, work together as a team of specialized agents to build on each other’s expertise and solve complex challenges, and deliver immediate ROI by elevating the online experience. Led by seasoned entrepreneurs and trusted by top global enterprises across automotive, home improvement, management consulting, and education categories, Touchcast is transforming how businesses adopt AI by making these advanced capabilities accessible to anyone, regardless of technical expertise.

​”Agentic AI is a big part of how consumers and businesses will interact with the web in the future,” said John Acunto, CEO and Founder of Infinite Reality. “The Touchcast technology has immediate applications across our entire business portfolio and will no doubt provide our customers with instant benefits - whether those customers are Napster subscribers and artists, global Fortune 500 brands, or small businesses. What Edo Segal and his team have developed at Touchcast will no doubt accelerate Infinite Reality’s mission to lead a transition to a more immersive, personalized and conversational web.”

Edo Segal, CEO and Founder of Touchcast, is a serial entrepreneur and AI pioneer who has spent over two decades building companies at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human communication. Segal is leading breakthrough innovations in how people access and share expertise through AI, fundamentally reimagining human-AI collaboration. Prior to Touchcast, he founded and successfully sold multiple companies including Relegence (acquired by AOL), Brainboost (acquired by Answers.com), and Screencaster (acquired by Livestream), consistently positioning himself at the forefront of technological transformation.

“Joining forces with Infinite Reality represents the ideal next chapter for Touchcast,” said Edo Segal, CEO and Founder of Touchcast. “From day one, our mission has been to humanize AI— moving beyond chatbots to create intelligent, emotionally resonant experiences that feel intuitive and alive. iR not only shares that belief and has the platform to bring our technology to scale across industries and audiences, but together we can empower a new generation of creators and businesses to deliver expertise, storytelling, and service in ways that were unimaginable until now.”

“The acquisition of Touchcast marks our largest transaction thus far, and represents a perfect continuation of our strategic growth trajectory, building on the momentum from the iconic Napster acquisition and recent $3 billion funding round,” said Amish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Infinite Reality. “The addition of Touchcast's agentic AI technology serves as a powerful building block for our platform as we look to provide our customers with the tools they need to succeed in the modern AI-powered era.”

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors and shareholders including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Ruttenberg Gordon Investments, Gross Labs Investments, Sterling Select (Sterling Equities), MGM, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, Live Nation, Harvard Investment Group, as well as notable individuals such as Producer/DJ Steve Aoki, Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons, and NBA All Star Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com.

About Touchcast

Touchcast is revolutionizing how organizations harness their collective intelligence, providing unparalleled tools for capturing, sharing, and evolving organizational knowledge through agentic AI. Built on Microsoft Azure, Touchcast's enterprise-grade platform is trusted by leading organizations including Microsoft, HSBC, Pfizer and Imperial Business School. Touchcast holds 27 patents and has been recognized as a ClimaTech Great Global Innovation Challenge Winner for its cognitive caching technology and ability to reduce AI energy consumption by up to 50% while accelerating response times by up to 100x, and is an Accenture V360 Customer Award Winner for its Foresight platform, recognizing its exceptional performance in transforming Accenture's thought leadership capabilities and customer communications.

